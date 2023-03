The Kilfeaghan Road in south Down is one of those blink-and-you’ll-miss-it ribbons of tarmac that meanders up from the shores of Carlingford Lough, through hedges, fields and bogs to peter out at a dead end in a remote corner of the Mourne Mountains. Driving up its tight turns, it’s not hard to imagine that somewhere around here a poitín still might be discreetly bubbling.