How these Northern Ireland people all got a taste for the vegan lifestyle and stuck to it

More than a million people have taken part in Veganuary since it started in 2014, switching to a vegan diet for the month of January. Linda Stewart asks four NI people why they decided to take part, and how they got on

Changes: Vegans Kim and Billy Dixonat Wild Thing in Donaghadee

Linda Stewart Tue 29 Dec 2020 at 07:46