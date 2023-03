The Italians call it ‘amaro’, in France it’s a ‘digestif’ — here it would be ‘Oh my God, that’s stinkin’. What am I talking about? It’s that family of bitter liqueurs much revered by discerning Europeans as an after-dinner delight, yet here in the land of the bun and the traybake, they cause most people to pull a face after one sip and push their glass away.