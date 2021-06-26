How to make a delicious drink from a tree that walks like a triffid in the twilight

There’s an old Irish saying that the three signs for recognising a cursed place are the elder, the nettle and the corncrake. You’ll find the first two in practically any hedgerow in the country but corncrakes are something of a rarity. I recently heard one on Rathlin and there were nettles nearby, but thankfully there wasn’t an elder tree in sight so I guess the islanders can rest easy.

The humble elder seems to have had something of a mixed press over the years. In the Christian tradition, some say that Judas Iscariot hanged himself from an elder tree and Christ was crucified on a cross made from elder. There are superstitious tales of age-old associations with witches and fairies, not just in Irish folklore, but among the dark country tales of England and Denmark. One story tells of the elder tree being able to walk like a triffid in the twilight hours and frighten children by peering in through windows.

Crikey. Seems a bit of a liberty then making a rather nice cordial out of its flowers. One sip and you imagine the fairies will be down on you like a ton of whatever fairies use instead of bricks. But hold on, there’s another, far less alarming side to the blossom of this otherworldly tree: elderflowers are said to possess curative properties and have long been thought of as a cold remedy. Extracts are used in skin cleansers and are valued for their antiseptic, anti-inflammatory and, er, laxative properties. So, not all bad then.

In any case, there can be few things more evocative of sunny days relaxing in the garden than the musky sweetness of an elderflower cordial. It’s delightful just topped up with sparkling water, great glugged into iced cider or ginger ale and divine with the fizz of prosecco or even champagne if you’re feeling flush.

And it’s really easy to make at home. All you need are a few basic ingredients and a handy elder tree or two. You’ll find them in most hedgerows and forests - choose one well away from the road to avoid the addition of car exhaust particles in your cordial - and this is the perfect time of year to go picking the flowers as they usually bloom here in June. Look for the distinctive clumps of star-shaped flowers the colour of cauliflower, like the picture on this page, and breathe in their almost narcotic, musky aroma. If you can’t find any elder nearby, ask your local witch for directions or wait until twilight and look for the tree that’s wandering about.

When you’ve caught one, gather about 10 clumps of the flowers in dry weather and give them a good shake so that any insects fall out. Then at home boil 600ml of water in a stainless steel saucepan and add 900g of sugar. Stir until it dissolves and then leave to cool for about 10 minutes or so.

Throw in the elderflowers and stir around, adding a thinly sliced lemon. Stir in 45g of citric acid (I get mine from the chemist and you can probably buy it online), put a lid on and leave it to infuse overnight. Next day pour the liquid through a muslin-lined sieve into bottles (it’ll make about 850mls) and it’ll keep quite happily in the fridge for up to a year.

Top tip: after you’ve strained the cordial into a bottle, don’t throw out the lemon slices. Freeze them in single layers on a tray – they make a fabulous addition to a G&T.

After you’ve made your cordial, start experimenting. Google elderflower cocktails and you’ll find loads of ideas. My favourite is a Hugo – to make one, crush a handful of mint leaves and add 20ml of your elderflower cordial and let it infuse for a minute or two. Add loads of ice, top up with prosecco and add a few more mint leaves or even a slice of lime. Now that really is summer in a glass.

And just to be on the safe side, before you enjoy it you might want to toast the health of the fairies.