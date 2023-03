Being seen with a zero-alcohol drink in a bar is no longer the social death it once was

Ten years ago, an alcohol awareness charity came up with the idea of dry January. Back then, the idea of asking adults of drinking age to give up a glass of what they fancy on the dreariest, most depressing month of the year seemed like a very hard sell. Unsurprisingly, the project began modestly, with just 4,000 of the UK’s 29m drinkers signing up to take part.