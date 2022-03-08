I followed a vegan diet for a week – here’s how it went

Aine Toner went vegan for a week for our environmental special. How did she fare?

New tastes: Alternatives for meat can include soy-based products, such as tofu and tempeh. Credit: Getty Images

With a third of people in the UK stating they are interested in following a vegan diet, and plant-based foods becoming increasingly popular, there’s never been a better or more accessible time to change eating habits.

Our special week dedicated to environmental matters has been planned over some time, meaning I had ample opportunity to prepare myself for a plant-based week. Rather than grabbing items off shelves in a hurry which is what I did.

Not usually a red meat fan, opting nearly always for chicken or fish, I thought that vegan week would be a walk in the park.

I had no desire to recreate meat products; I was more than happy to get my fibre and protein from fruit and vegetables, and pulses, the latter of which I wouldn’t have always considered before now.

I rarely drink cow’s milk, opting for almond or oat hot chocolates at home and in a café. Cheese I could take or leave so really, was I already halfway there?

My parents and friends are all too aware of my annual Lenten giving up — usually chocolate or carbonated drinks — so omitting animal products for seven days shouldn’t have been difficult.

I was foolish: living a plant-based lifestyle requires planning and preparation unless you want to eat the same thing as I did.

Day one

I’m not a breakfast fan so by lunchtime I was ravenous — and delighted with my falafel, hummus and pitta bread. Let’s be honest: I felt super virtuous tucking into a meal that I’d eat normally.

A trip to a local shopping centre threw a curveball when my mum sat down to a not insignificant slice of Victoria sponge, and I had… a vegan cookie. Yes, it was delicious — tastier than its non-plant-based siblings and a preference I’d keep — but still. Cake. I missed out of cake.

For dinner, I had M&S Plant Kitchen Vegan Bean Chilli with some blue corn chips, and honestly, this was the most delicious thing I ate all week. Made with pea mince, it was hearty with the right amount of spice, and I didn’t feel I was missing out. Cue a new meal option.

Day two

Given my lack of preparation, I arrived at the Belfast Telegraph offices with microwaveable tomato and basil soup and not much else. Usually, I’d head to a local café for a sandwich at lunchtime but instead I sat at my desk and supped soup. Of course, it was lovely, but it wasn’t quite the same without a chicken and stuffing sarnie on granary bread on the side.

By dinnertime, I was starving again and wanted something quick… so it was falafel, pitta and hummus (is there an echo in here?).

I tried a vegan chocolate bar — Nomo Choc Caramel — and it was almost too sweet for my taste so I stopped eating it. If you knew me, this is practically unheard of.

Also chowed down on some fruit and dried fruit plus raw veggies.

Day three

Working from home meant I could take stock of what I had. Very little because someone (me) didn’t read the use by label on some items.

Lunch was Plant Kitchen No Chic’N Gyoza and they were lovely, very like what I’d order from a restaurant, but not enough to fill me, hence much fruit eating.

I went out for dinner with a friend to Maggie May’s.

It has a specific vegetarian and vegan menu, and I was impressed with the choices — though this week has taught me that those on a plant-based diet definitely get the short end of the dining out stick.

I had veggie sausages (not for me), chips and beans. Chips! Beans! Hurrah.

We both had the vegan chocolate cake, mine with vegan ice-cream, hers with non-vegan ice-cream. The cake was delicious and I’m not an ice-cream fan, so the vegan version tasted fine, merely less creamy.

Day four

Back in the office and lunch was rice cakes, peanut butter and sliced banana. Which was lovely, ‘as a snack,’ said my best friend on the phone later that week. To be fair, you’d have to eat a fair amount of rice cakes to feel sated — and rice cakes are crunchy, and I’m in an office. No one needs to hear my lunch.

Eggs are one of my favourite things and by this time, I was missing them, considering they easily form the basis for dinner at least once a week.

Instead, I had pasta with vegan pesto and a load of veg. I prefer fresh pesto and pasta (I’ve got notions) but this version from Sacla tasted great even if it wasn’t coming with a handful of parmesan on top. Quick to make and filling.

The evening perked up with some Candy Kitten Strawberry sweets. I’d much rather have a chocolate bar but these jellies, made with strawberry juice, sweetened the day.

Day five

More rice cakes and banana for lunch plus digestives for an afternoon snack (who knew they were vegan?).

We live close to the wonderful Bread and Banjo bakery and — hallelujah — I came home from the office to find a vegan sausage roll, which I ate with rocket, avocado, cucumber and onion.

There was also a sesame seed bagel which I dipped in hummus.

Yes, I effectively kept the hummus industry in business this week.

Day six

Working from home, lunch is vital, particularly when you can’t be nosey at what everyone else is eating. It was time for a fishless fish finger sandwich, made with, well, fishless fish fingers on brown bread with ketchup (also vegan). I did try a slice with vegan butter, but the aftertaste did nothing for me.

The fishless fingers were crispy and hot, and you forgot their contents came from rice and not the sea.

Friday is takeaway night so I ordered a plant-based burger from a fast food chain to eat while watching The Apprentice. Give the candidates a vegan meal challenge!

The burger was odd; it tasted like meat for the initial bite then left a very strange aftertaste. I’d rather never eat it again.

Day seven

On a lunch trip with a friend, we headed to Maggie May’s. Yes again, and yes because I knew there’d be something to eat there.

I ordered vegan cheesy Bolognese chips and while vegan cheese hasn’t been a new food to keep after this week — I had asked for it on the side to taste it before covering my lunch — the Bolognese was full of mushrooms, peppers and onions and the sauce was lovely.

I didn’t feel I had missed out on her lasagne, something I’d wouldn’t order.

However, I did miss out on MM’s chicken goujons, which I adore.

And because it was the last day, I had carrot cake. This is my favourite cake of all time, and it was a belter.

A main meal at lunch meant a small dinner of soup in the evening. OK, and some Candy Kittens. And maybe some digestives.

Takeaways…

Variety is key — adequate preparation allows you to plan a range of meals and dishes that you’ll actually enjoy and look forward to. I definitely needed additional protein.

Fruit and veg — I really upped my intake over the week, particularly vegetables, and felt all the better for it.

Look at labelling — I spent more time researching vegan products and menus this week than I’d ever done for ‘regular’ eating. It’s given me the impetus to read more carefully about what I’m putting into my body.

Be fair — granted, I was vegan for a week but in that time, it became clear that many eateries need to up their plant-based options. Not just for me (!) but for anyone wanting to eat out and not feel as though they’re an afterthought.