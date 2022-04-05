Ireland’s top 20 pubs: Three NI bars make the list of best establishments across island

The Sunflower, Belfast - one of the top 20 pubs ranked by Lonely Planet

Three Northern Irish pubs including two in Belfast and one in Enniskillen have made it onto a list of the 20 best establishments across the island of Ireland.

The list was compiled by travel guide website Lonely Planet, who put together some of the best watering holes for pints, music and general craic.

While the island is home to more than 7,000 pubs, Northern Ireland more than made up the fair share in this top 20 list, although there are sure to be many wondering why their local favourite was not included.

One of those that is included is the Sunflower Public House in Belfast’s Union Street, known for its famous security cage as a relic of the impact of the Troubles on city centre hospitality.

The pub itself was infamously targeted several times during the Troubles, with the cage – no longer in use - fitted following a gun attack in 1988.

Now owned by Argentina-born Pedro Donald, who also owns the city’s American Bar, Lonely Planet described the Sunflower as a: “No-nonsense, no gimmick pub — it bills itself as a simple corner pub.

“Order a pint of Armagh’s McIvor’s cider, made with apples from the orchard country.”

A list of best pubs couldn’t be complete without The Duke of York in the iconic Commercial Court area of the Cathedral Quarter.

The cobbled alley has of course become a mecca for Instagram lovers due to the decorative art that usually adorns the skyline in the area.

“Tucked down a cobbled lane in Belfast city centre is the Duke of York, known for its colourful flowers outside and original mirrors and memorabilia inside,” Lonely Planet wrote.

“You won't find as many visitors as you will in Crown Liquor Saloon, this is a locals' haunt, so you need to step off the beaten track. The perfect spot for a cold beer when paying a trip to Belfast.”

The final entry from here to make the list was Blakes of the Hollow in Enniskillen, known by many as the pub with the Game of Thrones carved door.

Described by Lonely Planet as “one of the best-known Victorian-style pubs in Ireland”, they praised establishment for being perfect for a quiet solo drink or a few pints among friends.

“Sit back with an expertly poured pint (or Irish coffee — the ones here are perfection) or tap your feet at one of their live music sessions,” they added.

The full list can be viewed on Lonely Planet’s website.