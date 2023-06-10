Is Belfast really one of the UK’s worst cities for beer gardens?

When the sun comes out, so do hordes of pub-goers, drawn irresistibly to every inch of outdoor space that a bar can fill with seats and tables. There’s been ample proof of that outside Belfast’s pubs over the past two weeks, as Northern Ireland found itself baking in the kind of sunshine Europe’s selfish Rivieras usually keep to themselves.

However, a recent survey of UK cities with the best selection of beer gardens wasn’t too kind to Belfast’s alfresco drinking spaces. Credit card company Aqua, who carried out the study, put Belfast right down at the bottom of the pile — only Leeds fared worse — with the researchers concluding there are too few beer gardens here, drinks are far too expensive, and the weather is lousy into the bargain.

They may have a point.

Let’s take the issue of drink prices first. The survey found Belfast was second only to London in the list of expensive UK cities where you’ll need deep pockets to buy a beer. Aqua revealed that while London’s average was £6 per pint, Belfast wasn’t far behind at £5.20, and I’d bet that most pubgoers here would say if you actually got a beer for £5.20 in the city centre, you’d almost think it was a bargain. A lot of places charge considerably more than that.

Now compare Belfast’s beer prices with those in Wolverhampton, a city where, you’ll be astonished to learn, the average cost of a pint is just £2.75. And you won’t shell out much more to buy a beer in cities like Blackpool, Bradford and Derby, where the average is around £3.

We’ll skip over the gripes about the weather — we know the past fortnight was a blip and it’s usually pretty rubbish — and move on to the number of beer gardens the Aqua survey found in each city. Wolverhampton, home to the UK’s cheapest average pint, has 281 of them, while Dudley, just six miles down the road, has the biggest number anywhere in the UK, with a whopping 397 beer gardens for a population of less than 200,000 people.

It’s enough to make Belfast pubgoers weep. According to the survey, our biggest city has just nine beer gardens to serve a population of 643,000.

Nine beer gardens? Surely there must be more than that, you say. But hold on, a lot really depends on how you define a beer garden. Plenty of Belfast’s bars have streetside tables and chairs, and quite a few have covered yards — a trend dictated by our unpredictable weather — but can you actually call these places beer gardens? Evidently, Aqua doesn’t think so.

Visit Belfast’s website lists 12 bars across the city with beer gardens, from The National, described as the city’s biggest, to Flaxx, the ‘outdoor social space’ that forms a roadblock across Brunswick Street. However, it’s not hard to think of plenty more than that. I drew up a back-of-an-envelope list of alfresco drinking spaces in Belfast and came up with more like 35. And that’s not including the 10 rooftop bars that came to mind.

A casual consultation with some of the guests at the recent launch party for Belfast Whiskey Week (about which there’ll be much more in a future column) resulted in some interesting comments about the city’s beer gardens. A consistent theme was the belief that Belfast just doesn’t have enough of them, but perhaps the most interesting observation was that there isn’t a single riverside bar with outdoor seating between Cutter’s Wharf at Stranmillis and the AC Hotel at Donegall Quay. The commentator who made this complaint suggested that any other city with a tourist footfall like Belfast’s would be overflowing with riverside bars and restaurants, and I suspect he’s right.

I canvassed a few folk at the event for their favourite outdoor drinking spaces, and the venues they came up with included the mural-covered courtyard at The Dark Horse in Hill Street; the tiny back yard at The American Bar in Sailortown; outside Kelly’s Cellars for people-watching in Bank Square; The Dirty Onion when it’s not too crowded; the back of The Sunflower for its outdoor bohemian vibe; and the Trademarket for being, well, the Trademarket.

Three rooftop bars got the thumbs-up — the Errigle on the Ormeau Road, with its heated seats; the discreetly-hidden Angel and Two Bibles, above The Deer’s Head in North Street; and the ever-popular Perch, with its elevator access from Franklin Street.

Practically everyone gave an approving nod to the alley outside the Duke of York, although most admitted you couldn’t really call this lively space a beer garden. Indeed, the consensus that emerged from my totally random survey seems to be that Belfast’s outdoor drinking speciality isn’t so much the traditional beer garden, but more the beer yard where there’s more stonework than shrubbery on show. And I guess that’s something the Aqua survey didn’t really take into account.

But whatever way you slice it, there’s no getting away from the fact that Belfast is clearly a long way behind every other city of comparable size across the UK when it comes to beer garden provision. And if you need to be convinced of that, just try getting an outside table the next time the sun shines.