James Neilly's latest takeaway creation in Carryduff car park shows ingenuity as well as skill

James Neilly has more problems than most and his latest takeaway creation in a converted freight container shows his ingenuity as well as culinary skills

James Neilly is the chef with nine lives. I first met him in Armagh years ago when he was setting up a new restaurant, the Rokeby, beside the old court house. He had just completed an eight-year run with Paul Rankin's Cayenne and was very excited about using fresh produce from the restaurant owners' farm just a few miles up the Portadown Road. But a few weeks later when I went to review it, the whole thing was gone.