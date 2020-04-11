Joris Minne: Posh nosh delivery created unforgettable birthday meal

Being unable to dine out because of the lockdown means we all have to be more inventive in how we source our food and even how we prepare it

The great confinement continues and increasing numbers of amateur and professional cooks and chefs are posting recipes and how-to videos of their favourite meals. Irish TV presenter Edward Hayden has captured the hearts of all those who want to cook and eat what they wished their mammies had cooked for them as children in an imagined rural Ireland idyll.

His ability to tap into a nostalgia and recreate the perfect domestic moment is unparalleled. Check out his peppered beef casserole, boiled fruit cake, chicken, leek and broccoli crumble in his Instagram account edwardentertains.

I mentioned the great Jose Andres last week, a man whose abilities are far above any mortal, but whose "recipes for the people" are a gateway drug to finer dining.

Whereas there won't be any nostalgia for us even though many of the recipes are from his mother, they do open a whole new world of flavours and textures. Essentially, they are easy and you'll surprise yourself and your co-isolationalists.

This week, I've cheated and while the risotto you're about to read was cooked entirely by me, it was made from a kit of components now available for delivery to those lucky enough to be near Holywood.

If anything, it's an insight into how the other half lives, revealing the calibre of takeaways you can expect to order when you live in Cultra.

Being the gold coast, a mere takeaway is not really the done thing. It has to be a meal which requires input and some participation from you but where all the hard bits have been done, in this case by Noble chef Pearson Morris.

I'm not bad at risotto, a bit inconsistent from time to time, sometimes light and airy, sometimes, thick, sludgy and too heavy.

With Pearson's kit you can't go wrong. Finely chopped shallots and garlic in oil and herbs come in one sealed plastic bag and go straight into the hot saucepan filling the kitchen with an instant, magical and deliciously professional restaurant odour.

A few minutes later, I stir in the arborio rice and after a short while add half a glass of white wine. The kit includes little pots of stock powder, creme fraiche, butter, grated cheese and the golden elixir: truffle oil.

Half an hour later, a very well-balanced risotto, enough as a generous starter for four people, is spooned out, the truffle oil drizzled individually.

The Noble risotto wasn't the only thing produced this week. Making dinner every night doesn't mean having to cook. It can mean arranging items nicely into a pick and mix, smorgasbord, for family members to choose from. This proved to be memorable if expensive.

Two deliveries, one from Kilkeel-based Seasource and the other from Sawers came to over £100 but what we had might have passed muster in Stevie Toman's house.

Charcuteries from Sawers come in a £50 box which includes posh pasta, salamis, tapenades, pesto Italian 'nduja sausage, various tomato sauces and other bits and pieces.

Fresh crab claws and crab meat from Seasource, frankly enough to make a serious crab salad for 6 to eight people was £46 well spent (including a tenner for delivery).

And before Arcadia pulled the plug on its own delivery service, we were able to get a couple of sourdough loaves, some cooked ham, manchego and gubbeen cheeses.

The resulting spread was my birthday dinner and I'll not forget it in a long time. Something about confinement and greatly reduced mobility means these newly hard-to-reach luxury foods are all the more precious. Also, there's been a remarkable decline in the amount of food waste going in the bin. The discipline of confinement means more care, planning and portion control. Weirdly, instead of making dinner time gloomy, these restrictions actually make the evening gathering around the table something we all look forward to.

The bill (samples)

Seasource crab (100g) £3

Seasource crab claws (100g)£3

Sawers salami £4.99

Sawers pesto £4.99

Arcadia manchego 250g £8.25

Arcadia gubbeen £6.39

Arcadia sourdough baguette £1.99

Total £32.61

Seasource fish and seafood deliveries: 028 4176 3444

Sawers deli deliveries: 028 9032 2021