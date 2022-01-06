Me and my nutrition… Olympic runner Ciara Mageean

A. My favourite thing to eat changes regularly. Right now, I am loving anything avocado related. Lunch is my favourite meal and I have made up some lovely lunches.

I went through a breakfast burrito phase after attending a training camp in Albuquerque, New Mexico with guacamole being a big feature. I had a lovely mashed avocado with boiled egg (because I’m useless at poaching) with feta cheese and a little honey drizzled on top with some seeded bread today. Generally, things with this kind of combination are my favourite.

Q. How do you view food? As fuel?

A. For me food is food. I try not to complicate it. I 100% realise that food is fuel for my body, eating well to give me the energy to train and function as a healthy human being is essential. Most importantly perhaps though, I see food as something to enjoy. It’s important to have a healthy relationship with food. I eat healthily, and I have treats, and I love it.

When you are participating in sports you realise how important the right foods are for your physical health but it’s also really important to be aware of how your diet can impact your mental health. Food can affect our moods and as a Lidl Community Works Sport for Good Ambassador, I’m always keen to spread the importance of nutrition and a healthy balanced diet for young people.

This year, the Lidl Community Works Sport for Good programme is focusing on promoting the benefits of exercise for young people’s mental health by delivering a dedicated Mental Health Athlete Mentorship Programme for schools right across Northern Ireland and I’m so proud to be involved.

Q. If you were treating yourself, what would you opt for?

A. I certainly have a sweet tooth, I love biscuits and chocolate, and have a weak spot for crisps. If I am out in a café though, I can never resist a lovely piece of carrot cake.

Q. What’s an easy way to eat more fruit and vegetables?

A. I love adding them both to the smoothies I make. It’s a simple and tasty way to get in some extra fruit and vegetables.

Q. You need to make a quick dinner — what are you making?

A. I love a baked potato with tuna, sweetcorn, mayo and some cheese and butter. And a wee side salad. I often have some microwave baked potatoes in the freezer that are ready in five minutes. So that means this meal is super quick and easy and is basically ready in six minutes. This is the meal I eat when I have gotten in late and need my dinner “asap”. My family and friends will tell you, I can be a very ‘hangry’ person!

Q. Is there anything you won’t eat?

A. I hate black liquorice. That’s about it. I am also not great with spicy food but if I am presented with it, I’ll often add some Greek yogurt to cool it down and then I’m happy.

Q. How often do you eat — more small meals or standard three meals?

A. I eat little and often. I’ll have three main meals a day and then snack in between. For me, it is essential to get enough calories in to train well and stay healthy. I make sure I graze throughout the day.

Q. Are you a snacker?

A. Definitely. I tend to fill up quite quickly as I said before, so I get hungry again pretty quickly. So, I really love snacking.

Q. What’s your favourite type of cuisine?

A. Oh, this is a tough one. I feel this can change quite regularly for me but right now I would say Mexican food.

Q. Are you a good cook? What would you like to learn to cook?

A. I wouldn’t put myself out there as a great cook, but I am not afraid to try new recipes and tend to be creative in the kitchen. I’ll make curry and naan from scratch, and I love baking pies and cakes. I would certainly love to learn more so if anyone wants to train me up just let me know!

Ciara Mageean is currently an Ambassador for the Lidl Community Works Sport for Good programme. The scheme aims to encourage and support young people to make the most of the physical and mental benefits of sport participation. Over the last two years, the scheme has supported more than 80 sports clubs and schools across Northern Ireland and provided more than £220,000 in funding to encourage more young people into sport.