Meet the couple who couldn’t find a healthy drink for their children… so they created one

Pop into any local shop these days and you’ll find a bewildering selection of soft drinks in the chiller — energy drinks, fruit drinks, flavoured waters, big name brands — practically all of them laden with sugar or artificial sweeteners. If you haven’t got an hour to spare reading the lengthy ingredients list on each bottle and can, or indeed a Ph.D in chemistry to understand what they actually mean, how on earth do you find something that isn’t an alphabet soup of e-numbers?