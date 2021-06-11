Mixology made easy… cocktails with three ingredients or less that you can make at home from a Whiskey Highball to a Moscow Mule
Gary Law
It’s a common fallacy that you need a lot of ingredients to make a really impressive cocktail. Yes, you can invest in a lot of bottles to make that all-singing all-dancing cocktail recipe that’s caught your eye, but the truth is most of those multi-coloured liqueurs will probably gather dust for years at the back of your cupboard until you haul them out one day and wonder why you ever bought them in the first place.