Muffin specialists open first Belfast store in £200k investment

The new café will create 15 jobs

An Australian-owned bakery specialising in muffins has arrived in Belfast with a £200,000 investment, creating 15 jobs.

Muffin Break has opened the new café, complete with scratch bakery, in CastleCourt Shopping Centre.

The chain already has one location in Newry’s Buttercrane Shopping Centre and is aiming to further increase its Northern Ireland footprint, actively looking for new franchise opportunities across the country.

Scott Nicholas, National Operations Manager of FoodCo UK promised that the new café would bring “premium coffee and fresh baked goods to Belfast”.

He added: “The response from shoppers to our Newry café has been incredible and we’ve been working hard to find the perfect location in Belfast. Centrally located, with a corner unit on the ground floor, Muffin Break, CastleCourt, presents the ideal location for coffee lovers to relax and for shoppers to try one of our famous muffins and light bites from our breakfast and lunch menus.”

Muffin Break’s new outlet is open seven days a week, Monday to Saturday, 7.30am to 6pm, with late night opening on a Thursday and Sunday, from 12pm until 6pm. The bakery café is located at the Berry Street entrance to CastleCourt. Muffin Break, Belfast will be available on Deliveroo in the near future.

Commenting on Muffin Break’s new store location, CastleCourt Centre Manager, Leona Barr comments: “As part of the ongoing programme of new store openings at CastleCourt this year, we are delighted to welcome Muffin Break to CastleCourt and to Belfast.

“This quality brand complements our existing Food and Beverage line up and further enhances our mix of food, retail and leisure offer at the centre.”

Owned by the FoodCo Group, the first Muffin Break bakery café in the UK opened its doors in 2001 and has now a footprint of 65 outlets nationwide, including its two Northern Ireland locations.

Muffin Break’s new store in CastleCourt, Belfast, sets the stage for a new chapter in FoodCo’s growth. In addition to this latest Muffin Break opening, last month, the FoodCo Group opened its second Jamaica Blue café as part of its planned expansion in Northern Ireland. It opened in Corn Market in Belfast, adding to the existing store in Forestside.