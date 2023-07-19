New east Belfast café opened by ex-Merchant Hotel chef promising ‘modern spin’ on classic dishes

A chef turned Belfast café owner has achieved his dreams by opening up his own brunch spot.

Stephen Johnston will be opening his passion project Halt, on Beersbridge Road in east Belfast, on Thursday, July 20.

Stephen said: “It’s always been my dream to have my own establishment. It was just the next step for me.

“I had my five-year plan, which was to be sous-chef, to be head chef and then a business owner, just so I have the freedom to create exactly what sort of dishes I want.

“The unfortunate thing when you’re working for people is you have to please them. I just wanted the freedom to be creative in my own way and style.”

Stephen, who formerly worked as a joiner and head chef at Blank, has saved around £20,000 on labour costs by doing the majority of the work himself.

“I have been able to halve the cost of the fit-out due to doing it myself, only costing the raw materials and time,” he said.

Stephen added: “This was an empty shell. There was absolutely nothing of any use to me. From start to finish, I would say it took me three and a half months by myself, working five to six days a week and 10 to 12 hours a day.”

Determined to complete his project, Stephen put his expertise to the test by painting, tiling and upholstering the café.

Stephen Johnston of Halt

Stephen, who has also been a chef in Belfast’s Merchant Hotel, has praised the excellent and meticulous work ethic of the five-star hotel, finding that it has rubbed off on him.

“The work ethic they have there is quite precise.

“Now, looking back on my career… I’ve become quite meticulous in how it comes to nearly everything now, because it was sort of trained into me when I was younger and I first started. I was a bit of tearaway. It channelled me in the right direction,” he said.

Stephen said that he decided to become a chef after being a joiner because of his love of working with his hands.

“I’ve always been fascinated with building engines, woodwork. I get satisfaction from finishing something and seeing what I have completed.

“I thought I might as well try becoming a chef, because it was also about the detail.

“I’m a big advocate of ‘you eat with your eyes before your mouth’.

“I think it just fascinated me with cooking. It’s the same sort of work ethic in a way.”

Using his experience, Stephen intends for Halt Café to have its own spin on classic menu items.

Stephen said: “I feel like the way cafés have changed in the past few years, classic dishes have been lost in some ways.

“But for me, for nostalgia reasons, I’m a big fan of the fry and classic dishes, but obviously I want to put a modern spin and a bit more detail into the simple things.

“It’s still a simple thing, but there’s more effort put into making those simple things, which could make or break a dish,” the café owner said.

Stephen Johnston of Halt

Stephen added that his favourite meal from his menu is the Halt Bap, saying he was proud of creating it.

He explains: “It seems like a simple dish, but there is a lot of detail that goes into the different elements.

“Personally, when I want to eat something that’s breakfast, it ticks all the boxes for me, so to speak.”

Stephen says his main aim is to be a part of the community in the area over the next year.

“I feel like east Belfast is such an exciting place to be at the minute, on the Beersbridge Road, and I want to be able to give back to the community.

“At the end of the day, this is a business, but I do not want to be bitter and competing with people in the area.

“I want to be working together and benefitting the area, not just the café.”

For more details, see @halt_east on Instagram.