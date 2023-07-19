New south Belfast restaurant promising ‘flavours from around the world’

A new restaurant in south Belfast is serving up innovative dishes in a refined setting following a £100,000 investment.

The Underground Bistro has opened its doors on the city’s Lisburn Road to reveal its new fit out by local firm FT Building.

The unique and exciting new food offering has created more than 15 jobs and is the second venture for the entrepreneur behind the the popular Springsteens restaurant.

The entirely different concept of the new eatery provides customers with a beautiful and relaxing space with an eclectic mix of vintage furniture and design elements to reinforce the atmosphere.

Manager Gary Smith said: “Belfast has an excellent restaurant scene, and we are delighted to launch a brand-new addition to the Lisburn Road area.

“With The Underground Bistro, we have combined a first-class eating experience with a quirky aesthetic and calming ambience.

"Our classically trained chefs have created a menu with amazing flavours from around the world and we’re excited to welcome everyone to come along and try it.”

The launch seeks to build on the success of nearby Springsteens which has been a fixture in the area for 25 years now due to its reputation for combining freshly prepared food with first class service.

Restaurant Manager Gary Smith with Chef Leon Davis

The Underground Bistro promises the same excellent service but with a menu that is fresh and different.

The menu includes everything from brunch to desserts with “Cloud Cakes” among the more creative dishes – it’s a batch of matcha-scented, fluffy pancakes with cherry hibiscus syrup, chantilly cream and mixed berries.

Head chef Leon Davis, who oversees food creation, said the top team of chefs are bursting at the seams with talent and ideas.

“Their goal is to tantalise tastebuds with innovative dishes, whilst also producing the good old classics that we all know and love,” he said.

The restaurant’s decor, which fuses old and new, was curated by Springsteens manager Cassie Quinn who sought inspiration from her global travels and love of food.

The furniture has been sourced at local auctions and upcycled to create a truly unique, warm and inviting space that is perfect for any mood or occasion.

Opening hours are between 9am and 6pm from Monday to Sunday for the remainder of July.

However from the middle of August the hours will be extended to offer a night-time menu offering high-quality food in a casual setting.