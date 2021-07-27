Newry firm Around Noon makes elite list of UK food companies

Newry food company Around Noon has been listed as one of the top 50 fastest-growing privately-owned food and beverage companies in the UK.

The manufacturer of food-to-go products – such as sandwiches, salads, wraps and fruit pots – appears in the Food & Beverage Fast 50 report produced by global advisory firm Alantra.

Around Noon, which is led by Gareth Chambers, is one of just 12 firms to make it onto the list for a third year in a row.

It’s joined on the list by household names like Brewdog, while the chart is topped by meal kits and home delivery company Gousto.

Mr Chambers said: “We are a data and insight-driven business, responding to changing consumer behaviours and demands in the food-to-go space but always with an emphasis on premium quality ingredients and convenience.

"We have a strong commitment to product innovation and we are focused on driving value and growth for our clients.”