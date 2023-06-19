NI culinary schools offer chance to enjoy high-quality food at reasonable prices

Alyson Magee browses the menu

Salmon fishcake with scallops served on a cauliflower puree, a sample of restaurant night fare served at SERC’s Bangor, Downpatrick or Lisburn campuses

High quality fare is designed, prepared and served by students in Ulster University’s Academy restaurant

Everything is getting a bit pricey these days, and eating out is no exception.

Restaurateurs are facing inflation across the board from food ingredients, napkins and energy bills to staffing costs, reflected in higher prices on menus.

But for those with reduced disposable income due to the cost-of-living crisis, it can still be possible to enjoy creative, high-quality cuisine at a reasonable price.

Northern Ireland’s higher and further education campuses regularly host members of the public, offering the opportunity to support up-and-coming talent.

Belfast’s worst kept secret, Ulster University’s Academy restaurant overlooking St Anne’s Cathedral on York Street, is due to reopen in September after a refurb improving its operational flow.

The fully licensed restaurant typically handles 250 to 300 covers per week, with lunch served from 12-2.30pm Monday to Saturday and dinner from 6-8.30pm on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

The Tuesday and Thursday evening slots feature a £35 six-course tasting menu designed, prepared and served by students.

Locally sourced, seasonal ingredients are a focus, with suppliers including Picked Organic, Carnbrooke Meats, Ewing’s Seafood, Jubilee Farm, Lough Neagh Fishermen’s Co-operative, Broighter Gold, Ballylisk Dairies and La Rousse Foods.

Lisa Kennedy, Academy business manager, said: “We regularly host guest chefs throughout the year in our culinary salons, exposing students to leading chefs such as Andi Oliver.

“As an educational hub, we aspire to be a leading destination for excellence for students studying the BSc Hons degrees in Culinary Arts Management and International Hospitality Management, supporting local suppliers and showcasing environmentally sustainable approaches whilst contributing to the ongoing development of Northern Ireland as a world-class food and drink destination.

“Guests are encouraged to support the students as they develop into the future leaders of the hospitality industry.”

Many of Northern Ireland’s further education campuses also welcome members of the public as paying customers, and not just for dining.

Maddy Bridgman, senior communications officer at South Eastern Regional College (SERC), said: “SERC offers a range of services to the local community across its campuses.

“You can enjoy a light lunch or fine dining in Bangor, Downpatrick and Lisburn training restaurants, and these campuses also have training hair and beauty salons equipped to the highest industry standards and offering high street pampering experiences at an affordable price to the general public.

“All salons and restaurants are student-operated services, providing them with valuable experience and offering you great value. Students are supervised by experienced lecturers with industry know-how.”

​SERC’s services will resume again in October once the new term is underway, said Ms Bridgman, with further information available on the college’s website.