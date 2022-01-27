NI gets a taste for mocktails as demand for alcohol-free drinks rises dramatically

Tester: The Duchess of Cambridge drinks a mocktail at an alcohol-free pub in Liverpool. Credit: WPA Pool

A Co Down businesswoman has told how sales of alcohol-free booze took off over Christmas as more and more people quit drinking.

Jill Crawford set up Drinks No/Lo with her husband David in December to allow those concerned about their drink intake to easily access beverages online either with no or reduced alcohol from established manufacturers.

Despite not marketing their products, Ms Crawford said the company was inundated with orders for alcohol free wines and so-called ‘mocktails’ during the festive season.

“We had over 50 orders, each spending an average of £30 per shop in the first month of trading, which is pretty good,” she said.

“Noughty Wine and Highball Cocktails were proving particularly popular with customers.”

Sales in the ‘no and low’ alcohol category (NoLo) are expected to grow here by 17% this year, according to researchers at IWRS Drinks Market Analysis.

Indeed, the Portaferry entrepreneur believes significant lifestyle changes are propelling customers towards their alcohol-free offering.

“We only launched the website — one for Northern Ireland and one for the Republic — in December,” she said.

“We had limited expectations but we were impressed with the sales we had.

“The Highball Cocktails — Mojito, Italian Spritz and Pink G&T — are going really well, and Noughty Wine have been the best sellers. We’ve also sold a few of the Pentire botanical non-alcoholic spirits.

“One of the few shops we’ve launched in is Carnbrooke in Lisburn.

“They took the whole range and said the Noughty Wine and cocktails went really well, so we have repeat business from that.”

The company is now working in partnership with Pentire, which is buying all the Soho Houses across Europe in Barcelona, Paris, Berlin and Rome.

In the near future the Crawfords also have a second meeting with a top local resort, which is “really keen on the Noughty Wine as an alternative for guests who aren’t drinking”.

NoLo covers any beverage with an alcohol content of under 1.2%.

Beers in the range include Clear Head and Hola with lime.

Ms Crawford explained that as the company “was starting from a standing start” at the end of last year, they “didn’t expect anyone to find us”.

“We were amazed to get 50 internet orders in just a month without any publicity,” she added.

“We’ve just launched our social pages so we were pleased that people found us without us having or building any profile.

“People are actively looking for alcohol-free drinks because there is a change in attitudes.

“People are starting to become more health conscious and there are a lot of young people in Northern Ireland who aren’t drinking alcohol at all.”

Her observations compound the results of a recent survey which found 20% of us were now teetotal — a trend pronounced in younger people.

Alcohol Change UK also estimated around six out of 10 people are ‘sober curious’ and actively trying to cut back on the booze.

One in six (18%) adults who drinks alcohol is planning to have a month off drinking for January 2022, or one in seven (15%) of all UK adults. This is estimated at 7.9 million UK adults — up from an estimated 6.5 million last year, a 22% increase.

Ms Crawford said golf clubs have also started stocking some of the alcohol-free range as a result of a change in culture.

“People are popping in for a coffee and then driving home — they’re not going to the golf club and having 10 pints and staggering home,” she said.

Cocktails (retailing at around £2) and sparkling wines (£8.99) are most popular locally because non-alcoholic spirits are expensive.

“People can’t get their heads around paying £26 for high-end alcohol-free spirit,” she pointed out.

Sainsbury’s and Tesco, meanwhile, both report that sales of NoLo drinks have seen massive rises year-on-year.

The proliferation of ‘mindful drinking’ — a term that has come to the fore during the pandemic with people paying more attention to how much alcohol they consume — is one of the main reasons for the boosted sales.

Although the traditional low alcohol wines, ciders and beers have all increased in popularity, the most significant hike is in completely alcohol-free spirits.

Tesco said sales of its NoLo spirits have soared by 106% since the start of 2021, while Sainsbury’s has seen a 91% year-on-year increase.

According to Alcohol Change UK, nearly half (42%) of adults have tried NoLo drinks.

The drinks business, meanwhile, has reported that this sector of the market will have grown by over a third (34%) by 2024.

Since the concept of ‘Dry January’ began in 2013, with just 4,000 people taking part in the UK, that has increased to 130,000 who officially participated at the start of this year.

Many have managed to steer clear of booze since, buying non-alcoholic drinks instead.

A 2018 study by University College London, which analysed thousands of 16-24 year-olds over the course of a decade, found that increasing numbers of young people did not drink alcohol at all, and reported significant decreases in the number who drank above recommended limits or binged.