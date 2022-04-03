NI man behind social media account ‘Bored of Lunch’ stunned after cooking clips become an online sensation

A Northern Ireland man who started a social media video cookery channel in lockdown says he is stunned after it gained close to half a million followers — even though he never had professional training or experience working in hospitality.

Nathan Anthony set up Bored of Lunch, a video recipe guide which sees him cook tasty dishes mainly using an air fryer and slow cooker.

One creation, involving a creme egg croissant, has been particularly popular.

Born out of his desire to help people cook at home during the pandemic, Nathan’s account, which is on both TikTok and Instagram, now has a combined following of nearly half a million as well as over 40m views, catapulting him to cookery fame on the platforms.

Nathan Anthony's cooking videos have proven very popular online

He is even working on his debut cookbook with a London-based publisher.

The 30-year-old telecoms manager, who is from Portadown but living in Belfast, says he never believed it would be so popular.

“It actually came about after I was in a supermarket one day, and I saw loads of people looking at tinned and processed food and I thought there must be a better way to get my generation to cook and use more fresh produce, but in a way that suits their lifestyle,” Nathan said.

“On my own social media, I was already posting what I was cooking and making for dinner but then a friend encouraged me to set up an Instagram account with some videos of me cooking simple dishes, using fresh but accessible ingredients.”

His Tiktop clip of how he makes creme egg croissants using Jus-Rol croissants dough and an air fryer has racked up almost 800,000 views with many eager to give the recipe a try themselves and saying it makes the perfect Easter breakfast.

Even though Bored of Lunch features everything from curries and Bao Buns to prawn and fish dishes, meals even experienced chefs may avoid, Nathan is not professionally trained and has never worked in a kitchen.

“I have a full-time regular job, I’m just a home cook,” he explained.

“I’ve watched my family members cook all my life. When I was younger some kids were watching, but I remember loving Jenny Bristow, but that’s really all my experience is, it’s just self-taught and I just get some recipes from lots of different places.

“I find cooking is relaxing, and it’s a distraction from anything else going on.”

Nathan says his brand’s popularity is based on his desire to make sure the food is accessible to a wider audience, meaning you won’t find videos featuring high-end cooking gadgets or obscure ingredients.

“I’m not going to post a recipe which needs a fancy homemade pasta maker or special ingredients from Asian supermarkets which people might not live near or anything like that, I try to make everything accessible and make the ingredients supermarket specific,” he said.

“Everything is stripped back, it’s rough and ready and I think that’s actually what the appeal of my videos are, plus everyone is bored of lunch, so it’s good to give people ideas.”

The viral success of Bored of Lunch has meant Nathan has been able to work with some big brands like Centra and Tesco on a range of projects.

He added: “I couldn’t believe these supermarkets wanted to work with just a food blogger from Northern Ireland, it’s just the power of social media.”

Despite obtaining viral success and his upcoming cookbook, Nathan says he doesn’t plan on leaving his full-time career outside of cookery anytime soon.

“I went to university, and I did my Masters, I would hate to leave all that behind and take on this new form,” he revealed.

“Bored of Lunch started off as my hobby, and it still is my hobby, although it’s offered me so much.”