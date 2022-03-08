NI pair Clare Smyth and Paddy McKillen celebrated on London’s top food list

Two trailblazers from Northern Ireland are on an illustrious list of the most influential Irish hospitality professionals in London.

Rural Co Antrim native Clare Smyth and Belfast-born Paddy McKillen have both made it onto the 2022 Murphia list, which celebrates the UK capital’s most influential Irish professionals in food and drink.

Smyth is one of the world’s leading luxury cooks, and last January became the first female chef to run a three-Michelin star restaurant in the UK.

She achieved the highest honour in the Michelin Guide within three years of opening Core by Clare Smyth, which is based in Notting Hill.

The Bushmills-born woman has featured on the esteemed Murphia list in previous years, but businessman Paddy McKillen is new to the eighth annual cohort.

He oversees the day-to-day running of three London hotels — Claridge’s, the Berkeley and the Connaught — all part of his Maybourne Hotel Group.

All have seen substantial changes over the past year.

The Berkeley has welcomed the world’s best pastry chef, Cedric Grolet, while both Claridge’s and the Connaught have launched new bars — the Painter’s Room and the Red Room, respectively.

During the 1980s, McKillen built up a portfolio of prime assets — including commercial buildings, retail stores and shopping centres — in Dublin, Belfast, Cork and Limerick.

The now 67-year-old left his war-torn west Belfast home in 1972, at the age of 16, to work in the family firm which became the first garage chain in Ireland and was sold over two decades later for €25m.

Last summer, he bought the luxury Maybourne Riviera in the south of France, with hopes to turn it into one of the great hotels of the world.

McKillen has been named in the Behind the Scenes category, while Smyth was lauded in the Chefs section.

Names no longer on the Murphia list include Shauna Froydenlund, originally from Londonderry, and her Great British Menu finalist husband Mark Froydenlund.

Both were long-time chef-patrons of Marcus restaurant in the Berkeley hotel in Knightsbridge, but have since moved back to Northern Ireland.

The Murphia list, put together by Hot Dinners with support from the Irish food board, Bord BIA, takes in chefs, restaurateurs, those working in drinks, front of house staff, producers, operators and those in the media and communications.