Noble in Holywood: Why I'm happy to raise a glass to this tasty menu
There are no complaints about the quality of the wine on offer at this Holywood restaurant which perfectly complements the exciting food
Joris Minne
Tasting menus used to be a bit of a pain. My inherent paranoia told me that the concept was conceived by money-grabbing, over-confident restaurateurs who were more concerned with giving diners what their chefs wanted to give them. I worried about being locked into an inescapable series of dishes I wouldn't have chosen otherwise.