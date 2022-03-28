Northern Ireland man’s new craft beer a tribute to Sandy Row

Expat’s creation will be brewed Down Under

New beer: Andrew Power with his dad Billy, who was originally from Sandy Row

The Co Down expat behind a Northern Ireland centenary beer that was voted one of Australia’s top 50 craft beers for 2021, has launched his latest salute to home — Sandy Row Session Ale.

Andrew Power from Bangor hopes his latest thirst-quenching creation will be a fitting tribute to his family and friends who live in south Belfast’s Sandy Row, and his late father Billy, who passed away last year and was originally from the area.

Sandy Row Session Ale is brewed by central Australia’s Alice Springs Brewery and has been described as smooth and very light hopped — complete with some European hops — with 4.2% strength.

This is Andrew’s second tribute to his Northern Ireland home following on from his Six Counties Craft Beer success last year.

The beer, which was brewed by Helios to mark the centenary, finished in the top 50 of the Great Australasian Beer SpecTAPular (GABS) hottest new brews of 2021 in January.

Going up against thousands of other beers, Six Counties finished 260th overall and was placed 48th in the new craft beer section following the public vote.

Andrew’s new Sandy Row Session Ale

Andrew, who moved Down Under in 2005 and lives in Brisbane, owns Ulster Distributions, which distributes beer, wines and other products to bottle shops and bars across south east Queensland.

Alice Springs Brewery, which does some “really fantastic beers”, has created Sandy Row Session Ale specially for Andrew, he explained.

Andrew added the timing of the beer couldn’t have come at a better time as Kenneth Branagh’s Belfast has piqued Australian interest in the city.

“I guess Alice Springs Brewery’s beers are designed to quench the thirst of the desert palate, if you like, being 45 degrees out in the big red centre,” said Andrew. “My dad was originally from Sandy Row and although it is a tribute to him, it’s also a tribute to all the people of the area — my family and friends.

“It’s just a wee thing to try and put Sandy Row on the map.

“The Belfast movie has been really well received here and obviously Jamie Dornan was in the Australian outback so people have been asking questions about Belfast so we want to put wee Sandy Row on the map.”

Sandy Row Session Ale has already been pre-ordered ahead of its April release date in a number of Australian bottle shops, while Andrew will be holding a small launch event on May 1 in Brisbane’s Catchment Brewery.

“We just want to support as many local Australian breweries as we can with this,” he said.

“Hopefully we’ll get a wee crowd out and people will get a chance to taste the beer.

“Sandy Row is a place that is very close to my heart. I didn’t grow up there but I have a lot of family and friends from there.

“It’s a little tribute to that area and there’s a lot of people in Australia from Sandy Row so it’ll certainly bring back a few memories for them.”

Sandy Row Session Ale will be made available overseas for those wishing to raise a glass.

Twenty-four 375ml cans cost (AUS) $75 (£42).

If you would like to order Sandy Row Session Ale, you can email Andrew at andrew@ulsterdistributions.com.au