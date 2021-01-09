Northern Ireland takeaways feeling the heat as Covid grip tightens

These are hard times for this traditional food sector but the best outlets are still serving up a treat as these award-winning businesses show

The Covid crackdown on moving around and meeting people has inflicted heavy damage to sectors including the arts, hospitality and travel. For those working in ethnic minority-owned takeaway food businesses the picture is particularly grim where an estimated eight out of ten takeaway operations have either seen applications for financial support rejected or unanswered. Ali Askir, founder of the Irish Curry Awards, says takeaways across Northern Ireland are closing down at a rate of at least one a day.