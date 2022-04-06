Northern Ireland's top pubs: The bars that were unlucky to miss the cut in Lonely Planet countdown

Outside the Duke of York pub in the Cathedral Quarter (Credit: Peter Morrison)

Australian travel guide Lonely Planet has announced its 20 top bars to visit in Ireland, with three from Northern Ireland on the list.

Belfast pubs the Duke of York and Sunflower both earned a mentioning, as did Enniskillen’s Blakes of the Hollow.

But it sparked some fierce debate online with many suggesting pubs across Northern Ireland that could have also been considered.

We took a look at some who might consider themselves unlucky to miss the cut.

CO LONDONDERRY

THE PONDEROSA PUB

Situated on the Glenshane Pass, The Ponderosa boasts the title of Ireland’s highest pub sitting at 946ft above sea level.

Opened in 1858, the unique location offers stunning views across the Sperrin Mountains.

Following an extensive refurbishment in 2014 the venue now serves up outstanding food and live entertainment at the weekends.

WALLED CITY BREWERY

This trendy gastropub in Derry City is housed within a former Army barracks on Ebrington Square.

The first of its kind in the country to have a fully functioning brewery and restaurant in the same building, craft beer fans rush here to experience a wide selection of drinks.

It was previously named the Best Pub in Northern Ireland at the UK Pub and Bar Awards.

CO ANTRIM

THE CROSSKEYS INN

A traditional venue dating back to 1654, The Crosskeys Inn is Ireland’s oldest thatched pub.

Located just north of Lough Neagh, an hour from the Causeway Coast, the pub attracts tourists and locals alike. BBC Countryfile declared this spot “Country Pub of the Year 2017” whilst they also boast a collection of local hospitality awards.

McCOLLUM’S BAR

Located in the centre of Cushendall village, this retro spot is known locally as Johnny Joe’s.

Expect small rooms with smoke-blackened ceilings in this traditional venue that has remained largely untouched since the 1950s. A homely atmosphere with open fires, perfectly poured pints and exceptional live music.

CO TYRONE

TOMNEY’S BAR

Situated in the picturesque village of Moy, Tomney’s was opened in 1756 by the Tomney family with the bar remaining as both a home and a business for the owners.

Live music and a large bar garden remain popular with locals whilst many visitors call in on the famous Irish Pub Trail.

THE LOWER HOUSE ROOMS

There’s been a pub on this site in Donaghmore since the 18th century with seven generations operating over the years.

Owners Ciaran and Vicki McCausland took the reigns in 2019.

Behind the famous stone walls, visitors will find a recently renovated pub with seven beautiful bedrooms.

CO FERMANAGH

THE LINNET INN

Fermanagh’s last thatched pub, The Linnet Inn, can be found off the beaten track in Boho.

Traditionally used as a coach house serving travellers between Sligo and Enniskillen with stables to the rear of the property, the venue is still popular with locals and tourists.

CHARLIE’S

Established in 1944, Charlie’s is Enniskillen’s oldest family-run bar, named after Charlie Burns and remaining in the family ever since.

Known for their exceptional pints of stout (the best in Enniskillen according to YouTuber ‘The Guinness Guru’) and traditional music sessions, it’s never a quiet night in this popular spot.

CO ARMAGH

THE HOLE IN THE WALL

Nestled down an alley in Armagh town, The Hole In The Wall is located in a 400-year-old building that was once home to a jail with many claiming it remains haunted to this day.

The quirky venue also houses a pub mascot in the form of Casper, the African Grey parrot.

RED NEDS

A busy, vibrant spot, Red Ned’s in Armagh was purchased in 1907 by Edward O’Neill and is still in the family today with grandson Malachy in charge.

Popular for traditional music sessions, live sport and an extensive whiskey collection, the venue is considered a must-visit.

CO DOWN

THE CUAN

Popular with the Game of Thrones cast, this cosy inn has been at the heart of Strangford village since the early 1800s.

The name Cuan dates back to Viking times when Strangford Lough was known as Lough Cuan, meaning ‘sheltered inlet’. Extensively refurbished in 2020 this venue is famous for pints by the open fire.

DENVIR’S COACHING INN

Opened in 1642 by John McGreevy, an ex-soldier who accepted the land as part of his payment, Denvir’s in Downpatrick is considered the oldest coaching inn in Ireland and as such has been awarded as a grade ‘A’ listed building.

Boasting six bedrooms, a restaurant as well as two function rooms, it continues to welcome travellers from far and wide.

BELFAST

KELLY’S CELLARS

Built in 1720, many of the original features remain in this traditional pub located in Belfast’s City Centre.

Steeped in history, Kelly’s once acted as a meeting spot for Henry Joy McCracken and the United Irishmen when they were planning the 1798 Rising. Tourists and locals rush here for the Guinness, traditional music daily and delicious bowls of stew.

MADDENS

Located a stone’s throw from Kelly’s, this is one of Belfast’s best spots for traditional music. Buzz the door for entry and you will find an authentic, Irish bar with conversation flowing. Madden’s is considered one of the best melting pots for tourists and locals, filling up fast seven nights a week.

BITTLES

Housed in a unique ‘flat-iron’ building, Bittles was built in 1868, originally called ‘The Shakespeare’, reflecting their theatrical clientele.

With John Bittles at the helm of this iconic venue you are guaranteed one of the bests pints of stout around, the highest rated in Belfast according to ‘The Guinness Guru’.

THE COCKTAIL BAR @ THE MERCHANT HOTEL

Housed in the decadent surroundings of a former bank, the cocktail bar at The Merchant boasts the accolade of previously winning World’s Best Hotel Bar in the World with standards remaining extremely high ever since.

Previous staff have included Sean Muldoon and Jack McGarry who have since went on to open multi-award winning venue, The Dead Rabbit, in New York City.

A must visit for mixology fans who appreciate the finer things in life.