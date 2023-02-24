Our worst kitchen disasters – from blazing fires to a knife fight

Kitchen calamities can happen to the best of us — © Getty Images/iStockphoto

It was the start of a normally relaxing Saturday evening following the weekly visit to Crazy Prices during which my mother’s worst kitchen mishap took place.

I’d popped out with my dad to get a video from Xtra-vision (I hope you’re all enjoying this little trip down memory lane with a myriad of now-extinct retail references), and my mother – a skilled cook who got me into cooking in the first place – set a wok on the hob to heat up for a stir-fry.

“I went into the living room and became engrossed in All Creatures Great And Small,” she tells me.

“I heard a loud bang and thought you and your dad were back and he had bought you fireworks as it was almost Halloween. But I noticed kitchen getting very bright. I ran out to find the wok had burst into flames, throwing hot fat and fire up to cooker hood. I soaked tea towels and threw them onto the blaze. After a while it died down and I collapsed in a heap in a smoke filled kitchen on a chair.”

Thinking only of me at the time, my mum’s primary concern was that I’d come back to a burning house and therefore unable to have dinner and watch my video (I’m assuming something from the Mighty Mouse collection).

Not every kitchen mishap is quite that extreme. But many of us have faced our own nightmares.

I’ve had my fair share of mistakes. Many of them are the usual woes – burning something, overcooking meat, letting a pan boil dry or turning what would have been a perfectly giggly crème brulee into sweetened scrambled eggs.

The worst, unexpected, faux pas was using bay leaves off a decorative tree that sat outside my front door only to find it imparted an horrendous bitterness to a five-hour slow-cooked ragu – a variety not meant to be used in cooking, apparently – and rendered the whole thing completely inedible.

For Belfast Telegraph food critic Joris Minne, a classic French beurre blanc sauce remains his Everest.

“This is the mountain too high, the river too wide, the bed of hot coals I cannot cross,” he says. “I have attempted and failed more than 100 times over the years. I can do a brilliant bearnaise and hollandaise and even a good sauce armoricaine but the beurre blanc is beyond my reach. It ends up either eye-wateringly vinegary or pointlessly bland.”

It can, however, get dangerous in the kitchen – especially when you’re cooking in a warzone.

Dr Martin Ruffley is an award-winning chef and lecturer in culinary arts at Galway International Hotel School at the Atlantic Technological University (ATU).

“While serving in Lebanon with UNIFIL (United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon) in 1985 I was working away in the kitchen when we came under heavy shell fire,” he says.

“Everyone had to go to the shelter (which is standard operating procedure) and I had forgotten to take the spuds off the heat, so I ran back to the kitchen to take them off the stove.

“My concern at the time was to save the potatoes, not realising that it could have proved to be fatal.”

How about another anecdote from a friend who decided, upon scratching his head on how best to get rid of leftover duck fat, promptly chose an open fire as the ideal place to throw it. Cue fireball and the singeing of eyebrows.

“We decided to boil rice instead of using the microwavable stuff,” my sister Sarah tells me.

“Unfortunately, it coincided with a leak from the bathroom above and water raining down from the kitchen ceiling. The rice was stuck, the pot was ruined and we ordered pizzas.”

Online cook and author Adam James Pollock had a similar mix-up to one I’ve experienced myself when it came to using two ingredients with very similar appearances, yet very different flavour profiles.

“I was making scones years ago before I knew anything about cooking and I portioned out the salt and sugar into little bowls to make life easier,” he says. “I got the quantities mixed up and didn’t realise until I tasted them, once baked. It looked lovely but tasted like the ocean.”

And in some professional environments, things can seriously get out of hand, according to Paul O’Connor, a leading hospitality consultant.

“I recall an incident where an argument broke out between a chef and a kitchen porter (KP) – a knife was threatened by the KP in an open kitchen,” he says. “The general manager broke them up and they were both fired.”

Foodie tip: The Grateful Bread’s food at The American Bar in Belfast has already featured in this column, but if you’re passing by then the Scotch egg, which is now on the menu, is a must order item.