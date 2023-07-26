Owner of popular Belfast restaurant tells of anger as outside seating area destroyed in suspected arson

The outside seating area of Mourne Seafood in Belfast that was burnt overnight (Photo: Mourne Seafood)

The owner of a popular Belfast restaurant says he is “disgusted” after it was targeted in a suspected arson attack.

Mourne Seafood Bar said its outside eating area will be closed “for the foreseeable future” after tables were destroyed in the blaze, however its inside facilities remain open.

Restaurant owner Bob McCoubrey said it was "bad news” for his business.

The restaurant is based at Bank Street in the city.

The PSNI confirmed they attended the scene of the incident at around 4.40am on Wednesday alongside crews from the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service and said the fire is being treated as arson.

The restaurant confirmed its indoor dining area will be open to customers as normal, but the outside area “will be closed for the foreseeable future”.

Speaking to the Belfast Telegraph looking over the aftermath of the arson, Mr McCoubrey said it is “not what we needed” coming up to their busiest summer period.

"This is when our outside area becomes very important to the business, so yeah – bad news this morning” he added.

“We are still waiting for the police to confirm [what happened] but from talking to neighbours and from what they have seen on the cameras it would appear to be just a random arson attack carried out in the middle of the night.

"There is camera footage of two people running away.

"What we will do is we will accommodate everyone who has booked outside and sort them to dine inside this weekend. Inside is not affected so the Mourne Seafood Bar will operate as normal.

"Then we will sit down and decide whether it is worth fixing this up for this summer or not.

"The rest of the business operates and normal and we will probably look at extending our opening hours to make up for the damage out here.”

Mr McCoubrey said it would probably cost about £15,000 to get the outside facility operational again for the summer, but questioned if it was worth spending the money, given it is late July.

He said the outside area had proven very popular with customers, particularly tourists.”

SDLP MLA Matthew O’Toole condemned those responsible for the incident.

"So many people from Belfast, as well as visitors from further afield, will be horrified to see this happen to a true local treasure and star of the Irish seafood scene,” he said.

He said he despaired “at the actions of a few idiots.”

Other users on social media offered their support to the business, with BBC NI weatherman Barra Best tweeting: “Sorry to see this”.

Fellow city centre restaurant Fish City added: “This is absolutely awful. Business is tough enough without having to deal with this. If there’s anything we can do, just let us know.”

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Police received a report of a fire in the Bank Street area of Belfast at around 4.40am on Wednesday 26th July. It is believed a bin was set alight, which spread to a gazebo and a store.

“Officers attended alongside colleagues from the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service who extinguished the fire. This is being treated as arson.

“Enquiries into the incident are ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101.”