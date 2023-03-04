Passports please… How to get on the trail of a remarkable renaissance in NI distilling

Fifteen years ago, if someone had suggested it would be a great idea to encourage Northern Ireland’s increasing number of visitors to take a tour of our local distilleries, they’d have been laughed out of their brainstorming session. Because at that time there was just one distillery here, the ever-reliable Old Bushmills. Apart from that lone outpost, all the distilling in Ireland was done south of the border, mostly in Midleton, Co Cork.

Yet it was not always so. In Northern Ireland’s Victorian industrial heyday, distilling was as big a business as shipbuilding or linen-making. As mighty liners rolled off the slipways at Queen’s Island and clattering looms were weaving bolts of the finest cloth, the spirit makers of Belfast and beyond were operating some of the biggest distilleries to be found anywhere in the world.

In Belfast, the sprawling whiskey-making sites at Cromac, Connswater and Avoniel came second only to Dunville’s Royal Irish distillery, whose three great pot stills and 13 acres of bonded warehousing in Great Victoria Street turned out 1.5 million gallons of whiskey a year in the 1880s.

Rivalling Dunville’s in size was AA Watt’s Abbey Street premises in Derry, which at one point was the largest distillery in Ireland. Limavady had three distilleries, and there were another two in Coleraine, one of which produced whiskey sold in the House of Commons bar. Comber was another town with two distilleries, while Old Bushmills had its own steamship delivering whiskey to America and the Far East.

But this picture of prosperity changed dramatically as Irish whiskey-making was decimated over the next century by a combination of poor business decisions, bad luck, resistance to modernisation, and the effects of temperance campaigns and Prohibition in the US. By the 1980s, Bushmills was the only distillery left in Northern Ireland.

And there the industry might have remained, but then things took an unexpected turn. Small producers began popping up everywhere. Shortcross, founded in 2012, was one of the first to take a gamble in making gin, and in the 10 years that followed, Northern Ireland’s dormant distilling industry rose spectacularly from the ashes. Even in its late 19th century heyday, when Ireland was selling far more whiskey than Scotland, there were less than 30 distilleries operating on the island. Now there are more than 40, and that number is set to rise even further.

So suddenly a distillery tour across Northern Ireland seems like a very good idea indeed. And this week Tourism NI has involved local makers of whiskey, gin, rum, vodka and poitín in the launch of the NI Spirits Trial, an initiative that aims to bring our distilling story to a wider audience.

Visitors among the copper stills of the Hinch distillery near Ballynahinch

A ‘passport’ scheme encourages visitors to call at each of the 10 producers on the trail to enjoy a range of tours, tastings and spirit-making sessions. The passport contains a locator map and details of what each distillery has to offer, and holders can get it stamped during each visit. After all 10 spaces are filled they’ll receive a certificate and commemorative souvenir.

Gary Quate of Tourism NI says: “The distilleries are excited to be involved and we want to inspire people to explore what they have to offer. Distilleries might seem quite similar on the face of it but there are real differences between them – and I think visitors will be surprised.”

The trail will take participants from the oldest Irish whiskey distillery at Bushmills to the smallest at Killowen near Rostrevor. Along the way they can wax-dip a personalised bottle of Shortcross gin or have a go at hand-labelling at Boatyard distillery on the shores of Lough Erne. On the Ards Peninsula they might explore the walking trails at Echlinville before sampling Dunville’s whiskey, or hear stories of smuggling and seafaring during a visit to Copeland distillery. At Belfast Artisan Gin School and the Hinch distillery near Ballynahinch, they can make a bottle of gin to their own recipe, while at Woodlab Distillery near Moy and Castlederg’s Wild Atlantic Gin School and Distillery they can learn the secrets of making a great cocktail.

“We’ve seen a real explosion in distilleries and drinks experiences in Northern Ireland and we think this trail is a great way to get visitors engaged with them,” says Gary.

“Whiskey has an illustrious history in Belfast, and the revival of the industry is bringing that story to a much wider area. All of the new distilleries drawing on that heritage are in rural areas, creating jobs and bringing visitors to lesser-known parts of Northern Ireland. And they’re making some of the best spirits in the world.”

Even as it launches, the NI Spirits Trail looks certain to get even longer, with interest in joining being shown by three more distilleries on the cusp of getting up and running. And there’s interest too from the travel trade in the possibility of setting up package holidays based on the trail’s attractions. With Americans buying 5.7 million cases of Irish whiskey in 2021 and EU residents snapping up another 3.6 million, it would seem there’s plenty of scope for offering tours that showcase our most exciting spirit-makers.

Tourism NI’s slogan, ‘Embrace the Giant Spirit’, could be about to take on an added significance.

Bushmills’ oldest whiskey: Rare 33-year-old malt released

Old Bushmills Distillery 33-year-old whiskey

Old Bushmills Distillery has released its oldest-ever whiskey, which has been bottled after spending 33 years in fortified wine casks from northern Portugal. Just 690 bottles of the cask-strength single malt are available in what is the tenth and final release from Bushmills’ acclaimed Causeway Collection.

Bushmills Master Blender Alex Thomas says: “It is truly a privilege to work with such rare whiskeys in The Causeway Collection. These special whiskeys are our greatest treasures.”

The Bushmills 33-Year-Old Port Cask is being sold exclusively in World Duty-Free stores at Heathrow Airport, priced at £1,245 per bottle.

Bottle of the Week

Anciano Clasico Garnacha

By Patricia Maginn

Anciano Clasico Garnacha

The Garnacha grape, or Grenache, is one of the most widely planted in the world, and it thrives in hot, dry conditions like those found in Terres dels Alforins, a fertile valley in the south west of Valencia where vines have been grown since Roman times.

This smooth, generous red is made with grapes from low-yielding vineyards that are fermented in steel tanks for seven days and then a portion is matured in oak barrels for seven months.

The flavours of bright red and blackberry fruit with a touch of spice go perfectly with slow cooked pork or lamb, grilled meats, Mexican cuisine and Moroccan tagines. RRP £7.99, available from all good independent wine merchants.