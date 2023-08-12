Paula McIntyre: Celebrate Afternoon Tea Week Canada style with two delightful recipes

Last week I was in the outer Hebrides on the island of Islay recording a programme for Radio Ulster. When I was growing up, the outer Hebrides sounded like somewhere a million miles away. In reality you can skip over to Islay from Ballycastle on a small ferry in just over an hour. The distance to Islay from the north coast town is about half than it is to Belfast. Islay is best known for its nine whiskey distilleries but it’s also rich with history, wildlife and culinary traditions.