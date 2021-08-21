Paula McIntyre’s honey cake with honey roast plums

Hillsborough Castle is playing host to a honey festival this weekend and celebrating all that is special about this golden elixir. Honey is very much of the place where it was made. It soaks up the surrounding landscape and captures the essence of a particular area. The philosopher Pliny wrote, “Honey comes out of the air… At early dawn the leaves of trees are found bedewed with honey… Whether this is the perspiration of the sky or a sort of saliva of the stars, or the moisture of the air purging itself, nevertheless it brings with it the great pleasure of its heavenly nature. It is always of the best quality when it is stored in the best flowers”. Each jar of raw honey is unique and a flavour snapshot of where it’s from. One of my favourites is Italian chestnut flower honey because it’s naturally enhanced with the aromatic flora the bees feed on. Honey is the only food stuff that doesn’t deteriorate. Honey retrieved from the Egyptian pyramids was still edible after millennia. It’s an extremely versatile ingredient and can be used in savoury and sweet dishes and also as a preservative. A truffle suspended in honey will not only flavour the liquid gold but will ensure the truffle stays deliciously fragrant. A cheaper alternative is to store elderflowers or meadowsweet in this versatile nectar to capture the taste of summer. It can similarly be used to sweeten local apples, pears and plums as they become available. As an obsessed hoarder of this natural treasure I use it regularly in my cooking. This recipe for honey cake came about because I had at least 10 jars with only a tablespoon or so in each them and this is an effective way of using them up. The cake batter is made in a saucepan by melting the honey, sugar and butter and when it cools, beating in three eggs and 225 grams of flour. It’s a simple recipe that provides a tasty collision of all the flavours in one dessert. Equally you could just use one type of honey of course. Some honey roasted plums and a dollop of cream complete the dish. Honey can also be used in savoury dishes to great effect. Anointing a roast duck or crackling encased pork will help caramelise the natural sugars in the meat as well as enhancing the taste. A Turkish recipe suggests adding black onion seeds, crushed peppercorns and coriander seeds to the honey that is then used to pour over fried halloumi cheese. When you cook this liquid until it almost burns it provides a complex sweetness to roast or fried chicken, sweet roasted carrots or parsnips and even grilled aubergines. Peppery radishes really benefit from a lick of honey — roast them first then hit them with this secret weapon at the end. Here they’re served with pork belly that’s been slowly cooked in beer and honey.