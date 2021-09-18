Paula McIntyre’s sweet and savoury apple recipes

The Discovery variety of apple tree in my garden is now ripe for the picking. Last year’s crop was magnificent but there aren’t as many of the ruby red orbs this year. Fruit trees will take a rest some years which is totally as nature intended. There’s something comforting about watching an apple tree transcend the seasons. When the stark, bare branches start to bud, it’s a sign of spring and the pink hued blossoms mark the start of summer. Now the tree gifts us with a harvest of fruit and the cycle of life continues…