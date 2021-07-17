Picnic perfection: A duo of dishes just made for al fresco dining (weather permitting)

Picnics — a joy in theory, not always in practice. The romantic notion of eating delicious food from a picnic hamper is often overshadowed with the practicality of eating from your lap, the inclement weather and the potential of midges and other flesh-eating insects. Call me old fashioned but I prefer the comfort of my own garden, with real crockery and cutlery and access to the bathroom. You can set the table, bring out the glasses, pour a glass of wine without the stress of travel, sandy sandwiches and torrential rain.