Pink recipes for Valentine’s Day: Beetroot cakes and rhubarb jelly with vanilla cheesecake mousse

Monday is Valentine’s Day. For the cynics among us, it’s a day between Christmas and Mother’s Day for conglomerates to boost the sales of champagne, chocolates, cards and flowers. For the romantics, it’s a chance to show our loved one how much we care. For those in the latter camp, what nicer way to do this than by cooking something special. Love is…. a thoughtful meal prepared with care.

Pink is a colour that’s often synonymous with this day of amorous celebration and the theme for the dishes featured here. Beetroot is a dramatic deep purple vegetable that’s as healthy as it is tasty. It’s packed with anti-inflammatories, glutamine that’s essential for gut health and may improve exercise and performance levels.

The recipe here is for beetroot cakes that are topped with bresaola. This is an air dried, cured beef that originated in the Lombardy region of Italy. It’s produced locally by charcuterie producers using beef from Northern Ireland and is well worth sourcing from good delicatessens. Beef and beetroot are a classic match along with a horseradish sauce.

Making labneh is a simple method of straining yoghurt in muslin over a bowl. This gives it a lush creaminess and adding horseradish gives it a boost of heat that cuts through the earthiness of the beetroot and the rich saltiness of the beef. Sumac is a deep pink coloured spice with a lemon/lime tartness. A dusting over the top of this dish will add a rosy romantic blush.

New season or forced rhubarb is in the greengrocer shops now. Traditionally a bucket was placed on early rhubarb shoots to trick them into coming up months earlier than they should.

The resulting perfectly pert, pink stems would brighten the darkest heart. There’s an area in the county of Yorkshire known as the rhubarb triangle, that straddles the towns of Wakefield, Morley and Rothwell.

Nowadays, with growing demand, the bucket has been replaced with dark or candlelit sheds. The rhubarb is gently poached with a toot of elderflower cordial and transformed into a jelly. The sweet sharp wobbly confection is topped with a light cheesecake mousse. Italian meringue, where the egg whites are whisked with a hot sugar syrup, is folded into cream cheese and cream to create an airy concoction.

Rhubarb jelly with vanilla cheesecake mousse

What you’ll need

For the rhubarb jelly (2 servings)

100g new season rhubarb

75ml water

25ml elderflower cordial

1 tablespoon castor sugar

1 leaf gelatine

Method

Cut the rhubarb into 2cm pieces. Soak the gelatine in cold water. Cook the water, cordial and sugar in a saucepan and add the rhubarb. Cook gently until rhubarb is soft. Add the gelatine and allow to cool before spooning into glasses or bowls and setting in the fridge.

For the vanilla cheesecake mousse

1 large egg white

100g castor sugar

25ml water

125ml double cream

125g mascarpone cheese

1 teaspoon vanilla paste or extract

Place the sugar and water in a pan. Cook until it reaches 121oC on a thermometer or add a drop to some cold water and when it reaches a pliable ball it’s ready. Whisk the egg whites and pour the syrup in a slow steady stream whisking all the time. When the sugar is all incorporated, keep whisking until the mixture is cool. Whisk the cream and mascarpone together to a smooth mixture and fold in the meringue and vanilla. Chill for an hour and then spoon or pipe on the jelly.

Beetroot cakes with bresaola, horseradish labneh and sumac

What you’ll need

For the beetroot cakes

125g coarsely grated beetroot

1 red onion, finely chopped

2 tablespoon plain flour

½ teaspoon salt

1 clove garlic, grated

1 egg

Oil for cooking

Method

Mix the beetroot, onion, flour, salt, egg and garlic together. Place in fridge for an hour. Heat a couple of tablespoons of oil in a frying pan and add 6 equal spoonfuls of the mixture to the pan. Flatten slightly and then cook for about 2 minutes each side on medium high heat.

For the horseradish labneh

250ml natural yoghurt

2 teaspoons horseradish sauce

Salt and pepper to taste

Place a sieve over a bowl and line with muslin or a jeye cloth. Add the yoghurt and allow to strain for an hour. Place the strained yoghurt, labneh, in a bowl. Keep the leftover liquid for scones or wheaten bread. Mix in the horseradish to the labnhe and season to taste.

12 slices bresaola

Sumac

To assemble top each cake with a couple of slices of bresaola and a dollop of labneh (there’ll be more labneh than you need but it will keep in the fridge for a week) and a sprinkle of sumac.