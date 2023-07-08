Popular Co Down restaurant announces closure over ‘insurmountable financial burden’

Customers have reacted with sadness at the news

The Alchemy in Moira will serve its final sitting on Sunday

A much-loved restaurant in Co Down has announced its closure - blaming the economic situation.

The Alchemy, Moira has said it will cease operations from this weekend.

Its owners said the decision was taken with “a heavy heart” and because of an “insurmountable financial burden”.

Formerly known as The Tannery, the venue on Chestnut Hill Road had changed hands - and name - in recent years.

It was also previously known as the Chestnut Lodge and Chesters Nightclub.

As Chesters, it was renowned for country music enthusiasts and became a popular nightspot in the 1990s.

The Alchemy’s closure was announced on its social media page on Friday evening.

It said: “It is with a heavy heart that we announce the closure of our business due to the challenging economic climate we are currently facing.

“The unprecedented circumstances and uncertainties have made it increasingly difficult to sustain our operations.

“We want to express our sincere gratitude for your unwavering support throughout the years. It has been an honour to serve you and be a part of this vibrant community. We truly appreciate the trust and loyalty you have shown us.

“Unfortunately, despite our best efforts to adapt and navigate these challenging times, the financial burden has become insurmountable. This decision was not made lightly, and we have explored every possible avenue to keep our doors open.

“Our dedicated team members have been the backbone of The Alchemy, and we extend our heartfelt thanks to each and every one of them. They have displayed unwavering commitment and dedication, even in the face of adversity.”

The owners spoke of their hope for other struggling venues in the hospitality sector.

They added: “Although this chapter is coming to an end, we are hopeful that brighter days lie ahead for our community and economy. We encourage you to support local businesses that are still operating, as they need your patronage now more than ever.

“Once again, we extend our deepest gratitude for your support and loyalty over the years. It has been an honour to serve you, and we will cherish the memories we have created together.

“Thank you for being a part of our journey.”

The Alchemy said its last service will be this Sunday. July 9.

Customers reacted with sadness to the news.

One said: “It's been (our) favourite restaurant for years, as the Tannery and then Alchemy. We celebrated so many special occasions there, including two communions and my oldest son’s 18th. You will be missed.”

Another said: “When my husband and I first got together we had many a date night here and have remained customers for the past 13 years. Food, staff - everything - always kept us coming back. Wishing you all the best for the future and thank you for the memories.”