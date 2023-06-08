Popular TikTok food reviewer praises quality of Belfast pizzeria: ‘Officially certified’

A popular food review channel has given a Belfast pizza restaurant its seal of approval as the best they’ve tried in the category of “reliable and deliverable” pie.

The Food Review Club (FRC) was full of praise for Belfast as a foodie destination.

They said Pizza Guyz won two awards last year for best takeaway and best pizza.

Their business model is to deliver “fast, piping hot and on time” from its stores on the Andersontown Road and the Ormeau Road.

FRC founder Matt Binge said Pizza Guyz was “high quality pizza” that people in Belfast should know all about.

Judging by the honking horns as he delivered his verdict, the bearded presenter has become a well-known face around the city having returned a number of times.

Tasting the pizza, he said: “I’d have this over a Neapolitan style all f****** day long. Keep your wood-fired nonsense, this is the one for me, I could eat the whole chuffing lot, and, you know what, I probably will off camera.

“In this category of reliable, deliverable pizza, have we ever had a better one? I don’t think we have.

“I’m going to give this a really big score today, I’m going to give this an eight out of ten. For this style of pizza I don’t think it gets better to be honest.

“We’ve got very, very high standards of pizza, it’s something that’s growing on me, it’s close to my heart, it’s one of my favourite things to review: the cheese, the sauce, the cooking, the consistency, the people – fantastic, eight out of ten, massive review.

“Pizza Guyz, yeah, officially certified.”

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eQ8IWNQgiLA

East Belfast pizza shop Flout! Pizza previously received a perfect ten out of ten.

The Tik Tok-famous reviewer Food Review Club told its 550,000 TikTok followers that it was “on par with the best in the world”.

At the time, Matt said he had travelled to Northern Ireland with the sole intention of trying one of their famous slices.

Along with getting a perfect score, Food Review Club said the New York-style cheese pizza he tried rivalled Lucali’s, a Brooklyn restaurant considered by many as the best pizza in the world.