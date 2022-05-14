Powers with cheese and chocolate… yes, whiskey really can be a partner to food

These days, most of us are familiar with food and wine pairings, even food and beer, but enjoying whiskey with food has yet to make the same kind of impact. It wasn’t so many years ago that the late, great Chinese food expert Kenneth Lo remarked: “In Hong Kong, Singapore and Taiwan you’ll see well-heeled Chinese at restaurant tables with several bottles of whiskey, drinking it as if it were table wine. Many believe that Scotch is a brand of British wine that should be gulped down by the tumblerful.”