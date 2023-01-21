Rascally liquor and guid auld Scotch drink… drams to down as you’re toasting the memory of Robert Burns

As far as Robert Burns was concerned, no celebration was complete without a dram of ‘guid auld Scotch drink’. And for the past 221 years, devotees toasting the bard’s memory on Burns Night have been inclined to agree.

The first of these commemorative suppers was held in 1801, on the fifth anniversary of his death, when nine of Burns’ closest friends gathered at his cottage near Ayr to dine on haggis and recite his best-loved poems. The following year the date was switched to mark the poet’s birthday and Burns Night has been held on January 25 ever since.

Celebrations always follow a set pattern, with the revelry punctuated by the bard’s most famous lines, ‘Address to a Haggis’, along with the Selkirk Grace and a toast to his ‘Immortal Memory’ – all of it accompanied, of course, by a wee dram. Or two.

Whisky may be synonymous with Scotland, but most authorities agree they have the Irish to thank for the recipe. It’s widely said that monks from Ireland brought whiskey across the North Channel in the 5th century, the Scots dropped the ‘e’ from the spelling, and in the centuries that followed, turned distilling into a £5.5bn industry. Last year, 44 bottles of Scotch whisky were exported around the world every second.

Burns was a tireless champion of the stuff, and at times could also be its sternest critic. While he famously dismissed rival spirit brandy as ‘burning trash’, he freely admitted that some of the whiskies in his homeland weren’t up to much either. In the 1785 song,’ Jolly Beggars’, he was richly sarcastic about the spirits produced by the Kilbaigie distillery in Fife and three years later he pretty much trashed all lowland Scotch in a letter to a friend which declared: “The whisky of this country is a most rascally liquor, and by consequence only drank by the most rascally part of the inhabitants.”

Burns would no doubt be much amused to learn that today, in the very area where he was born, the Annandale Distillery produces a ‘new-make malt spirit’ that rejoices in the name of Rascally Liquor.

The poet's favourite dram was said to be from the Ferintosh distillery in the Black Isle, north of Inverness. The Forbes family, who owned the distillery, had been granted the privilege of not paying tax on their whisky as a reward for their support of William of Orange during the Jacobite rebellion, but in 1784 the privilege was revoked and in a fit of pique the family stopped distilling altogether.

Burns was bereft, and in his poem ‘Scotch Drink’ written the following year, he mourned: “Ferintosh! O sadly lost! Scotland lament frae coast to coast!” And he reserved special poetic venom for the tax collectors who had hastened its demise, branding them “curst horse-leeches o' the Excise”.

Even though Ferintosh is long gone, the name persisted for some years thanks to the intervention of the Belfast firm of Kirker Greer, which bought ailing Dingwall whisky-maker Ben Wyvis in 1893 and ran it as the Ferintosh Distillery until about 1926.

Burns’ favourite dram may have disappeared forever into the Scotch mist, but there’s no shortage of alternative options for filling your glass at next Wednesday’s supper in his memory. Scotland has more than 140 distilleries, spread across five specific whisky regions, each with its own characteristic flavour profile, although even within these regions you’ll find many different styles. You can spend thousands on the rarest malts, but my recommendations from each of the regions can usually be picked up for under £75.

The best-known whisky-producing area is Speyside, a 15-mile-wide pocket of land between Inverness and Aberdeen that contains nearly half of all the distilleries in Scotland, including some of its most famous names, like Glenlivet, Macallan and Glenfiddich. For a different taste of Speyside, you might try Balvenie’s peaty 14-year-old, or a rich and smooth Glenfarclas 15-year-old.

The Highlands is the largest region and typical malts here are lightly peated, sometimes spicy and occasionally heavy, although Clynelish 14-year-old is light and fruity while Oban’s 14-year-old blends a honey sweetness with notes of the sea.

The Highlands region officially includes all Scottish islands apart from Islay, but many see the islands as a region of their own. Islay, famous for pungent peaty whiskies like Ardbeg and Lagavulin, has always been distinctive. Check out the less well-known but still smoky Port Charlotte 10-year-old or savour sherry sweetness with just a trace of peat in Bowmore’s 15-year-old.

Scotland’s smallest whisky-producing region, Campbeltown, is a mere 12 miles from the Northern Ireland coast at the tip of the Mull of Kintyre. At one time it was branded the ‘whisky capital of the world’ when it was home to 30 distilleries. Now there are just three remaining, and of those, Glen Scotia produces a vanilla and spice 15-year-old that’s well worth cracking open.

The Lowlands region includes Burns Country in Ayrshire, and from the village of Alloway where he was born, you can see across the Firth of Clyde to Arran, where the local distillery makes the sweet and creamy Robert Burns Single Malt, the only whisky officially endorsed by the world federation set up to safeguard the bard’s legacy. If that doesn’t fit the bill for your Burns Night dram, nothing will.

