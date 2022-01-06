A magic midday meal: Lunches needn’t be lacklustre if you’re trying to ‘be good’

Sweet jacket potatoes with smoked mackerel, horseradish and parsley

2 medium-size sweet potatoes, washed and dried

Spray oil

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

75g smoked mackerel fillet, skinned

3 tbsp Greek-style natural yoghurt

2 tsp lemon juice

2 tsp horseradish sauce

1 dsp freshly chopped parsley

Equipment

You will need a vegetable knife, microwaveable dinner plate, 1-litre mixing bowl, fork, measuring spoons, chopping board and knife

To serve

Accompany with a dressed, mixed salad

Method

Score a cross in the top of each potato you wish to cook.

Stand the potatoes, spaced apart, on the dinner plate and spray them all over with

a little spray oil and season with a little salt and pepper.

Microwave them, uncovered, on High for 5-6 minutes for one potato or 8 minutes for two.

Set aside for 4 minutes.

Meanwhile, prepare the filling: In the mixing bowl, mash together using a fork, the mackerel fillet with the yoghurt, lemon juice and horseradish sauce. Add the parsley and fork in.

Serve the opened jacket potato(es) with the mackerel filling, divided between them, accompanied by the salad.

Recipe extracted from Eat Well to Age Well: Recipes for Health and Happiness by Beverly Jarvis, Hammersmith Health Books, out January 20. Photo credit: David-James Selling

Spinach pancakes

Calories per serving 100g

Carbs 1.7g

Protein 8.7g

Fat 6.5g

Fibre 1.2g

Serves: 4

Prep time: 10 minutes Cooking time: 12 minutes

What you’ll need

For the spinach pancakes

125g (4.5oz) baby spinach

300ml (1¼ cups) milk

3 eggs

200g (7oz) plain flour

Sea salt and freshly ground pepper

40g (2oz) butter

For the filing

12 shallots

Juice and zest of 1 organic lemon

1 tbsp acacia honey

Sea salt and freshly ground pepper

200g (7oz) whole fresh prawns

50ml (3 tbsp) olive oil

200ml (¾ cup) Greek yoghurt

100g (3.5oz) baby spinach

Method

For the pancakes, rinse the spinach and put it in a blender with the milk. Blend until the milk is uniformly green. Beat the eggs in a bowl and stir in with the spinach milk, adding the flour a little at a time to make a completely even, smooth batter. Season with salt and pepper.

In a small pan, melt 30g (1oz) butter and add to the pancake batter while stirring thoroughly.

Heat a frying pan, add the rest of the butter and then a good spoonful of pancake batter. Fry the pancake for approx. 30 seconds on each side until it turns a nice colour. Repeat until all the pancake batter has been used up. Keep the pancakes warm while you make the filling.

For the filling, peel, halve and finely chop the shallots and put in a bowl with the juice and finely grated zest of the lemon, honey, salt and freshly ground pepper. Stir well and leave to marinate for 10 minutes.

Shell the prawns and put them in a bowl. Heat some oil in a pan and fry the prawns on a high heat for 30 seconds to 1 minute until they are slightly browned and becoming crispy. Season with salt and freshly ground pepper and remove from the pan.

Serve the pancakes warm with the fried prawns and the pickled shallots, Greek yoghurt and baby spinach. The pancakes can be made in advance and warmed when required.

Recipe extracted from Nordic Family Kitchen, by Mikkel Karstad, published by Prestel

Panko Tofoo Bao Buns with pickled onions

Panko Tofoo Bao Buns with pickled onions

What you’ll need

250g Naked Tofoo, drained, dried and cut into 8 strips

75g cornflour

1 tbsp Chinese 5 spice

2 tbsp light soy sauce

75g panko breadcrumbs

2 tbsp sesame seeds

Sunflower oil, for frying

For the pickled red onion

1 large red onion, sliced thinly into rings

150ml apple cider vinegar

2 tbsp granulated sugar

1 tsp sea salt and freshly ground black pepper

1 star anise

4 coriander seeds

To serve

8 shop-bought bao buns

¼ cucumber, sliced

50g beansprouts

Handful of coriander, ripped

Method

For the pickled onion, place the onion into a sieve or colander.

Boil the kettle and pour the boiling water over the onion. Leave until cool enough to handle.

In the container or jar you will be using to store the onion pickle, add the vinegar, sugar, salt, pepper and spices. Stir to dissolve.

Add the onions and gently stir. The onions will be ready in about 30 minutes, but are better after a few hours. Store in the refrigerator.

Dry each strip of Tofoo with kitchen paper. Line up three flat plates. Mix together the cornflour and Chinese

5 spice and place on the first plate. Pour the soy sauce on to plate number two. Mix together the panko breadcrumbs and sesame seeds and place on the third plate.

Take one Tofoo strip at a time and dust completely in the cornflour, knock off any loose cornflour and dust again. Dip in the soy sauce until completely saturated. Finally, dip in the panko breadcrumb and sesame mixture. Press the Tofoo strips down a little to make the coating stick. Coat all sides.

Heat 1cm of oil in a large frying pan and cook the Tofoo strips for about 2–3 minutes on each side. Cook until all sides are golden brown and crunchy. Do not overcrowd the frying pan and cook the Tofoo in two batches if necessary.

Heat the bao buns following the pack instructions. Fill the buns with the fried Tofoo, cucumber, beansprouts and top with pickled onions and coriander. Serve immediately.

Recipe extracted from The Tofoo Cookbook by The Tofoo Co., Ebury Press, £16.99