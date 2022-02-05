Be a little decadent: Duck arancini and chocolate Delice recipes
Duck confit is a classic dish from the Gascony region of France which has become increasingly popular in this country. It’s the traditional way of preserving and a delicious delicacy to boot. The bird is salted, cooked slowly in its own fat and then placed in Kilner jars. Fat would be poured into the jar and then sealed, conserving it and providing sustenance for the leaner months. The meat is fall off the bone tender and perfect with some dauphinoise potatoes and a green salad.
The rich meat is also great added to risotto and formed into arancini, fried rice balls. Arancini literally translates from the Italian as “little oranges”. They’re a Sicilian speciality and like duck confit are enjoying a surge in popularity here. The French ethos of using all the duck to avoid waste is perfectly expedited with these fried treats that use up leftover risotto and breadcrumbs in one fell swoop. What’s not to love about crispy coated, creamy rice?
While these are pretty perfect dusted with some parmesan, I’ve taken the liberty of adding a bit of Spanish to this culinary culture collision by making a date and sherry jam. Every year at Christmas I pop open a bottle of sweet and darkly sultry Pedro Ximenez sherry to have with the pudding, put the cork back on and then generally forget about it. It adds a sweet, sour element to cut through the fulsome orbs and is just too good to only wheel out annually. A scattering of finely shaved walnuts gives another slightly bitter dimension which brings it all together beautifully and creates a taste sensation.
The natural follow up to a decadent duck dish like this would be a light and fluffy dessert. Then again it’s been a long, dreich January so I’ve opted to herald the start of February with a chocolate dessert. A creamy chocolate mousse on top of a nutty, malty crust dolloped with some cherry cream will brighten the dullest of days. Frozen cherries are the order of the day here – no mind numbing de-stoning required but the same zingy taste guaranteed.
Duck arancini with date and sherry jam, shaved walnut
What you’ll need
For the duck confit
2 duck legs
Sea salt
Few sprigs thyme
1 clove garlic, crushed
Duck fat to cook
Method
For the risotto
200g risotto rice
1 onion, finely chopped
25g butter
75ml white wine
600ml chicken stock
75g grated parmesan
Handful chopped parsley
1 egg beaten
75g plain flour seasoned with salt and pepper
100g panko bread crumbs
Oil for cooking
Method:
For the date and sherry jam
1 small onion, finely chopped
1 tablespoon oil
75g pitted dates, chopped
50ml balsamic vinegar
50g soft brown sugar
100ml Pedro Ximenez sherry
Salt and pepper
4 walnuts
Method:
Chocolate Delice with cherry cream
What you’ll need
For the base
100g hazelnuts
100g castor sugar
50g bran flakes
40g butter, melted
Method
For the Delice
150ml whole milk
325ml double cream
2 leaves gelatine, soaked in cold water for 10 minutes
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
2 eggs
175g dark chocolate, chopped
175g milk chocolate, chopped
Method:
For the cherry cream
250ml double cream
100g frozen cherries
50g castor sugar
Method: