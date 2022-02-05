Be a little decadent: Duck arancini and chocolate Delice recipes

Duck confit is a classic dish from the Gascony region of France which has become increasingly popular in this country. It’s the traditional way of preserving and a delicious delicacy to boot. The bird is salted, cooked slowly in its own fat and then placed in Kilner jars. Fat would be poured into the jar and then sealed, conserving it and providing sustenance for the leaner months. The meat is fall off the bone tender and perfect with some dauphinoise potatoes and a green salad.

The rich meat is also great added to risotto and formed into arancini, fried rice balls. Arancini literally translates from the Italian as “little oranges”. They’re a Sicilian speciality and like duck confit are enjoying a surge in popularity here. The French ethos of using all the duck to avoid waste is perfectly expedited with these fried treats that use up leftover risotto and breadcrumbs in one fell swoop. What’s not to love about crispy coated, creamy rice?

While these are pretty perfect dusted with some parmesan, I’ve taken the liberty of adding a bit of Spanish to this culinary culture collision by making a date and sherry jam. Every year at Christmas I pop open a bottle of sweet and darkly sultry Pedro Ximenez sherry to have with the pudding, put the cork back on and then generally forget about it. It adds a sweet, sour element to cut through the fulsome orbs and is just too good to only wheel out annually. A scattering of finely shaved walnuts gives another slightly bitter dimension which brings it all together beautifully and creates a taste sensation.

The natural follow up to a decadent duck dish like this would be a light and fluffy dessert. Then again it’s been a long, dreich January so I’ve opted to herald the start of February with a chocolate dessert. A creamy chocolate mousse on top of a nutty, malty crust dolloped with some cherry cream will brighten the dullest of days. Frozen cherries are the order of the day here – no mind numbing de-stoning required but the same zingy taste guaranteed.

Duck arancini with date and sherry jam, shaved walnut

What you’ll need

For the duck confit

2 duck legs

Sea salt

Few sprigs thyme

1 clove garlic, crushed

Duck fat to cook

Method

Remove the thigh bone of the duck leg and rub the flesh with salt, thyme and garlic. Cover and chill in the fridge overnight. Rub off all the salt mixture and pat the legs dry. Place in a casserole dish and cover with duck fat. Cover and cook in a 180oc oven for about an hour and a half or until the duck is fork tender. Remove duck from fat (fat can be used again) rest for 10 minutes and then shred the duck. Alternatively, you can buy readymade duck confit.

For the risotto

200g risotto rice

1 onion, finely chopped

25g butter

75ml white wine

600ml chicken stock

75g grated parmesan

Handful chopped parsley

1 egg beaten

75g plain flour seasoned with salt and pepper

100g panko bread crumbs

Oil for cooking

Method:

Heat the butter in a pan and cook the onion until soft. Add the rice and cook for a minute to coat. Add the wine and stir until it has evaporated. Add a tablespoon of hot stock and stir frequently until it has been absorbed. Repeat with remaining stock and cook until the rice is just cooked. Add the parmesan, shredded duck meat and parsley and check seasoning. Spoon onto a tray lined with parchment and cool. Chill for an hour. Roll into walnut sized balls and dip each in flour, shake off the excess and dip in the egg and then roll in the flour. Heat a thumbnail of oil in a saucepan and when a little crumb sizzle add some of the arancini – don’t overcrowd the pan and cook until golden and crisp. Keep warm in a low oven until you’ve cooked them all.

For the date and sherry jam

1 small onion, finely chopped

1 tablespoon oil

75g pitted dates, chopped

50ml balsamic vinegar

50g soft brown sugar

100ml Pedro Ximenez sherry

Salt and pepper

4 walnuts

Method:

Cook the onion in the oil until soft. Add the dates, vinegar, sugar and sherry and cook until thick and syrupy. Blend to a smooth puree and check seasoning. Pipe a dot of jam onto each arancini and grate over some walnut and serve.

Chocolate Delice with cherry cream

What you’ll need

For the base

100g hazelnuts

100g castor sugar

50g bran flakes

40g butter, melted

Method

Cook the sugar to a caramel in a pan and add the hazelnuts. Place on a sheet of parchment paper. Set to cool and then place in a bag and bash to a powder. Blitz bran flakes and add melted butter. Press into a free form mould or individual moulds lined with cling and set to cool.

For the Delice

150ml whole milk

325ml double cream

2 leaves gelatine, soaked in cold water for 10 minutes

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

2 eggs

175g dark chocolate, chopped

175g milk chocolate, chopped

Method:

Boil milk and cream with the vanilla. Whisk the eggs and pour over the hot cream mixture. Squeeze the water from the gelatine and add to the mixture with the chocolate. Stir until the chocolate has melted. Pour onto base and set in the fridge to set for a few hours. Slice and serve with the cherry cream.

For the cherry cream

250ml double cream

100g frozen cherries

50g castor sugar

Method:

Cook the cherries with the sugar until sugar has dissolved. Cool. Whip the cream and fold in the cherry mixture. Pipe or spoon onto the delice.

