Best in show… recipes to make the most of your home-grown produce

Anyone lucky enough to grow their own vegetables, or have a friend that does, will be basking in a glut of produce right now. The recent hot weather, combined with much needed rain has provided perfect conditions for crops to thrive. You can buy imported courgettes in supermarkets but they will never have the sweet flavour of a freshly picked one. You also get the added bonus of having the canary yellow variety plus courgette flowers to boot. The blossom of these gourds are delicious stuffed with ricotta mixed with parmesan and basil and then fried in a light batter. Whisk 150g of plain flour with a tablespoon of cornflour, ½ teaspoon salt and 150ml of cold lager or sparkling water. Dip the stuffed flowers into this and then into the deep frier until crisp and golden. The same batter works for courgette “chips”. Dip matchsticks of courgette into flour then into the batter and fry. Season with salt and smoked paprika for a bit different snack.