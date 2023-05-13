Celebrate Vegetarian Week with cheese stuffed rosti and bean and beetroot burgers

The best type of vegetarian eating place is the one you walk away from and realise that none of the dishes contained meat. If I’m ever travelling to Dublin airport I stop at Strandfield near Dundalk. They serve proper Neapolitan pizzas, great coffee, salads and bakes. It dawned on me after three visits that the menu was exclusively vegetarian. Serendipitously next week is Vegetarian Week and also heralds the arrival of the Café Paradiso cookbook. The eponymous restaurant of the book is run by the chef Dennis Cotter in Cork city and is a mecca for those who don’t eat meat and for those who simply love good food. They were doing meat free dining long before it was vaguely trendy, never mind hipster.