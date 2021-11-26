Christmas nibbles to get your festive party started? Yes please!
A little something special
Makes 24
Date, Goat’s Cheese & Bacon Devils
What you’ll need
24 organic large dates
200g soft goat’s cheese
Finely grated zest of 1 lemon or orange
24 small sprigs of rosemary (5-10cm)
12 rashers of good quality streaky bacon
Sea salt and black pepper
Method
Preheat the oven to 200oC/Fan 180oC/Gas 6. Make a slit along the side of each date and extract the stone. Set the dates aside.
For the filling, in a bowl, mix the soft goat’s cheese with the citrus zest and season generously with salt and pepper.
Trim the leaves from one end of each rosemary sprig, roughly to halfway along, to make sticks. Cut the streaky bacon rashers across in half.
Spoon a generous teaspoonful of goat’s cheese into each date cavity. Wrap a piece of bacon around each date and secure with a rosemary stick. Place on a non-stick (or foil-lined) baking tray.
Bake the stuffed dates in the oven for 20 minutes or until the bacon is cooked as you like it. Transfer to a plate and serve still warm… although they are delicious cold too.
Recipe courtesy of Christmas at River Cottage by Lucy Brazier and Hugh Fearnley-Whittingstall, Bloomsbury Publishing, £22. Photography by Charlotte Bland. Available now
Prawn and avocado tostadas
Serves 4
What you’ll need
6 corn tortillas
Olive oil, for brushing
200g Green Isle Frozen prawns, defrosted
½ cucumber, finely diced
1 avocado, finely diced
1 red onion, finely diced
Juice of 1 lime
1 tbsp fresh coriander, chopped, plus extra leaves to garnish
Salt and freshly ground black pepper
Method
Preheat oven to 220oC/200oC fan.
Lay the corn tortillas on a chopping board and using a 6 cm round cookie cutter, cut out rounds from the tortillas - you should get 2 from each tortillas, leaving you with 12 tostadas.
Lay the rounds on a lined baking tray and lightly brush both sides with olive oil.
Bake for 5 minutes and then flip them over and continue baking for another 5 minutes. The tostadas should be golden brown and crispy. Set them aside to cool.
Whilst the tostadas are cooling, roughly chop the prawns and transfer to a small saucepan. Add the butter and the juice of half a lime and gently heat, for about 3 minutes, just to warm the prawns through
Whilst the prawns are warming, add the cucumber, avocado, red onion, remaining lime juice, coriander and some salt and pepper to a bowl and stir to combine.
Pile the salsa onto the cooled tostadas and top with the warmed prawns.
Serve with some extra lime wedges and some coriander leaves to garnish.
Recipe courtesy of Green Isle; greenisle.ie