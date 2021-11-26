Christmas nibbles to get your festive party started? Yes please!

A little something special

Date, Goat’s Cheese & Bacon Devils

What you’ll need

24 organic large dates

200g soft goat’s cheese

Finely grated zest of 1 lemon or orange

24 small sprigs of rosemary (5-10cm)

12 rashers of good quality streaky bacon

Sea salt and black pepper

Method

Preheat the oven to 200oC/Fan 180oC/Gas 6. Make a slit along the side of each date and extract the stone. Set the dates aside.

For the filling, in a bowl, mix the soft goat’s cheese with the citrus zest and season generously with salt and pepper.

Trim the leaves from one end of each rosemary sprig, roughly to halfway along, to make sticks. Cut the streaky bacon rashers across in half.

Spoon a generous teaspoonful of goat’s cheese into each date cavity. Wrap a piece of bacon around each date and secure with a rosemary stick. Place on a non-stick (or foil-lined) baking tray.

Bake the stuffed dates in the oven for 20 minutes or until the bacon is cooked as you like it. Transfer to a plate and serve still warm… although they are delicious cold too.

Recipe courtesy of Christmas at River Cottage by Lucy Brazier and Hugh Fearnley-Whittingstall, Bloomsbury Publishing, £22. Photography by Charlotte Bland. Available now

Prawn and avocado tostadas

Serves 4

What you’ll need

6 corn tortillas

Olive oil, for brushing

200g Green Isle Frozen prawns, defrosted

½ cucumber, finely diced

1 avocado, finely diced

1 red onion, finely diced

Juice of 1 lime

1 tbsp fresh coriander, chopped, plus extra leaves to garnish

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

Method

Preheat oven to 220oC/200oC fan.

Lay the corn tortillas on a chopping board and using a 6 cm round cookie cutter, cut out rounds from the tortillas - you should get 2 from each tortillas, leaving you with 12 tostadas.

Lay the rounds on a lined baking tray and lightly brush both sides with olive oil.

Bake for 5 minutes and then flip them over and continue baking for another 5 minutes. The tostadas should be golden brown and crispy. Set them aside to cool.

Whilst the tostadas are cooling, roughly chop the prawns and transfer to a small saucepan. Add the butter and the juice of half a lime and gently heat, for about 3 minutes, just to warm the prawns through

Whilst the prawns are warming, add the cucumber, avocado, red onion, remaining lime juice, coriander and some salt and pepper to a bowl and stir to combine.

Pile the salsa onto the cooled tostadas and top with the warmed prawns.

Serve with some extra lime wedges and some coriander leaves to garnish.

Recipe courtesy of Green Isle; greenisle.ie