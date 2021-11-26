Christmas starters: Spicy red lentil soup

First things first… Start the best meal of the year the right way with something substantially delicious

Spicy Red Lentil Soup

What you’ll need

red split lentils 175g

cumin seeds 1 teaspoon

black peppercorns half a teaspoon

cardamom pods 8

ginger a 35g piece

garlic 3 cloves

ground turmeric 1 teaspoon

chillies, small, hot 2

groundnut oil 3 tablespoons

yellow mustard seeds 1 teaspoon

tomato puree 1 tablespoon

tomatoes 250g

tamarind paste 3 teaspoons

To finish

yoghurt 120ml

mint leaves 12

coriander leaves a small handful

groundnut oil a little

curry leaves 8

Method

Wash the lentils in cold running water. Put the cumin seeds and peppercorns in a spice grinder. Crack the cardamom pods, extract the black seeds from within and add them to the cumin. Grind to a coarse powder. (You can also do this with a pestle and mortar.) Tip the ground spices into a food processor, then add the ginger and garlic, both peeled and cut into pieces, the turmeric and the chillies.

Pour in a tablespoon of the oil and process to a coarse paste.

Pour the remaining oil into a deep saucepan over a moderate heat, add the mustard seeds and let them cook for a minute, shielding with a lid should they start to pop. Stir in the spice paste and fry for a minute or two till fragrant. Add the tomato puree.

Chop the tomatoes and add to the pan, continue cooking for a few minutes, then as the tomatoes soften and collapse add the lentils, the tamarind paste, 750ml of water and a half-teaspoon of salt. Lower the heat and leave to simmer for 25 minutes. Stir regularly.

Put the yoghurt into a small serving bowl. Finely chop the mint and coriander and stir into the yoghurt. Warm the oil in a small frying pan over a moderate heat, drop in the curry leaves and fry them till crunchy, taking care they do not burn, then add them to the yoghurt.

Mash the soup with a potato masher till thick and creamy (alternatively, process half of the soup through a blender until it is puree-like in texture, then return to the pan). Ladle the soup into bowls and stir in the yoghurt and herbs at the table.

Recipe courtesy of A Cook’s Book by Nigel Slater, HarperCollins, £30. Available now

Miguel Barclay’s red onion tarte tatin

Serves 4

What you’ll need

8 red onions, cut into wedges

1 sheet of frozen puff pastry, defrosted

Squeeze of balsamic glaze

A few sprigs of fresh thyme, leaves picked and stalks discarded (or 1 tsp dried thyme)

1 egg, beaten (optional)

Olive oil

Salt and pepper

Method

Preheat your oven to 180ºC/gas mark 4. Set out a circular ovenproof dish about 15cm in diameter (or four small dishes).

Chuck the red onion wedges into the baking dish, drizzle with olive oil, season with salt and pepper, then roast for about 25 minutes until softened and cooked. Remove from the oven and allow to cool.

Meanwhile, lay out your sheet of puff pastry and cut out a circle 30cm in diameter. If you want to make four individual portions, cut out four smaller circles that will line the dishes with a 5cm overhang.

Add a squeeze of balsamic glaze to the onions, along with some thyme, then place the pastry on top and tuck in the sides. Brush with beaten egg if you want a professional finish and then bake in the oven for about 25 minutes until golden brown. To serve, invert the tart onto a plate or serving board.

Recipe courtesy of Storecupboard One Pound Meals: 85 Delicious and Affordable Recipes by Miguel Barclay, Headline Home, £16.99. Photography Dan Jones. Available now