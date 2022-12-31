Dawn of a new year as Paula McIntyre showcases lentil and carrot fritters and a super lemon cake

Traditional treats to help you welcome in 2023

New Year’s Eve is a time for reflection on the past year but mostly it’s an excuse to have a party. There are many traditions associated with bringing in the New Year. Hogmanay in Scotland has many including first footing where the first person across the threshold after midnight should be a tall dark haired man. Food wise they suggest you eat shortbread to bring a year of plenty and drink whiskey to toast the health of all in the house.