Donal Skehan’s adaptable weekend bakes: Swedish kladdkaka, roasted strawberry and white chocolate streusel muffins, and peanut butter caramel bars
Donal Skehan
Slow Saturday mornings are perfect for baking — a little reprieve from the week’s twists and turns and a moment for self-care and solace in the kitchen. Despite our two clockwork children waking at 6am, weekends still hit differently. Without the rush and bustle of the weekday demands, there’s time to set in motion intentions for a food-filled weekend of joy — or so I hope!