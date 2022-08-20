Donal Skehan’s al fresco dining recipes — wood-fired fennel salmon, steak with blistered veg, and a summer fruit galette

The end of summer is nigh and I am doing my very best to soak up the last of it. Sea swims while the sun shines, pizza nights in the garden and as many barbecued dinners as my family can handle. As the back-to-routine feeling hangs over us like a Sunday night, the food I am cooking is what’s keeping me present in the season. The three recipes I share with you this week are a celebration of the best of late-summer cooking.