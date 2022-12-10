Donal Skehan’s Christmas dinner classics — honey and mustard glazed ham, roast rolled turkey breast and a red velvet roulade

Nailing your Christmas menu with two weeks to go until the big feast will leave you with plenty of opportunity to be organised when it comes to the time to get cooking. I have long been a subscriber to delegation when it comes to Christmas dinner. If you have a family of food lovers, asking someone to bring the dessert or bake the ham shouldn’t be hard and takes a considerable amount of work off your shoulders should you be hosting. If not, even on the day, the idea of delegation will save you from laying cutlery, plates or setting up a drinks station or laying out the nibbles.