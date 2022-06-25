Donal Skehan’s fresh summer salads — fennel with lemon and oregano chicken, halloumi and chorizo, and bacon and egg frisée

I don’t know about you, but I am in full-on summer mode at the moment, and my kitchen and cooking certainly reflects that. Salads, in some shape or form, are ever present on the dinner table, outdoors and indoors. Leaves simply dressed with a good glug of extra-virgin olive oil and a spritz of lemon or apple cider vinegar, seasoned well and mixed with whatever soft herbs I can pick from the garden — it’s the beginning of every good summer meal.