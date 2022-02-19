Donal Skehan’s hot and spicy chicken recipes

Storecupboard and spice drawer staples bring these three simple chicken dishes to life

I do my best to eat seasonally and celebrate ingredients when they are at their very best. The winter months can become slightly monotonous in Ireland, but there are a few ingredients that really do cause excitement. Slow-poached electric pink rhubarb from Ryan’s Rhubarb in Oldtown, north Co Dublin, is the burst of colour a damp February weekend feast requires, draped and drizzled over a puff of pavlova and whipped cream.