Donal Skehan’s make-at-home spicy chicken kebabs with punchy garlic sauce and versatile crunchy salad

Pre-pandemic, I don’t think I would be here professing the virtues of serving up dinner to a crowd in tinfoil boxes, but here we are. If I learnt anything during the Covid-filled lockdowns, it was how to approach eating with friends differently. Our entertainment was once dinner get-togethers with friends — starters, mains, desserts et al. In more recent years, and particularly with roaming children added to the mix when entertaining, dinner needs to be easy and primarily make-ahead friendly.